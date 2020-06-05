Through The Card: Newmarket, Friday 5 June

13:15 - FINAL OFFER (3) is a sister to two above-average types, including the smart San Andreas, and the daughter of Dark Angel gets the vote to make a winning debut in race where those with experience don't set an exacting standard. John Gosden has two representatives, but Final Offer is the choice of Frankie Dettori. One of the main dangers could be the William Haggas-trained Lawahed, who is out of a very smart dual Group 1 winner.

13:50 - SWINDLER (9) won first time out last season, justifying good support, and he showed improved form on his two subsequent starts, shaping better than the result would suggest in defeat at Newmarket before signing off for the campaign with another win at Ascot. He remains fairly unexposed and open to improvement so looks the one to side with.

14:25 - BRANDO (1) looked as good as ever when finishing in the frame in Group 1 sprints on his final three starts of last season, notably finishing runner-up in to Advertise in the Prix Maurice de Gheest. He is eight years old now but looks the one to beat in a race he won on his return in 2017 and 2018, while he finished a close third to Keystroke last year.

15:00 - The absence of Sangarius throws this wide open, and MYTHICAL MAGIC (8) makes some appeal having performed creditably in Dubai earlier this year. Mythical Magic ran well to finish runner-up in a couple of Group2 at Meydan and his trainer Charlie Appleby has made a promising start to the season, so he looks like one of the more solid propositions. LORD TENNYSON (5) was an expensive purchase as a two-year-old and looked a good prospect when winning on debut at Chelmsford, so he is well worth a shot at this level.

15:35 - The front-running GHAIYYATH (6) has an excellent record when fresh and has twice shown form bordering on top-class, including on his reappearance at Meydan in February, when he was a very easy winner. Given his record fresh, the subsequent break is no concern and he can get the better of star stayer Stradivarius, who is a fascinating runner but has the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot as his big early-season objective so may not be quite sharp enough for this sort of test.

16:10 - This is a competitive handicap but DUBAI INSTINCT (3) is taken to come out on top. He finished last season on a high, scoring by half a length at Sandown, and he was value for more than the winning margin. He still has more to offer this year and can score at the chief expense of Edinburgh Castle, who also looks the type to do better.

16:45 - DELTA'S ROYALTY (1) did plenty wrong on her debut at Kempton in December, notably going markedly left when in front, but she was still well on top at the line, justifying good support. She has an excellent pedigree - by Galileo out of a multiple Grade 1 winner in the States - and looks an exciting prospect, so she ought to improve markedly for her debut experience and be difficult to beat here.

17:20 - John Gosden and Frankie Dettori team up with RICETTA (8), who is taken to score in a race where newcomers are expected to come to the fore. She boasts an eyecatching pedigree as her dam is a half-sister to top-class miler Kingman. Zoohoor is another with a smart pedigree worth noting on debut.

17:55 - GUNMETAL (2) won over course and distance earlier in his career and has dropped to a handy mark after becoming a bit hit-and-miss last season. It was by no means all bad - he finished sixth in the Wokingham - and he has won first time out before, which enhances his claims.

18:30 - This is a typically competitive sprint handicap but ICE LORD (10) gets the vote. He shaped well on his reappearance over this course and distance last season and, having ended the campaign with a solid second at Newbury, he's still operating on a handy mark.