Cheltenham Trials Day: L'homme Presse evens for Cotswold as Constitution Hill goes 1/10

Betfair sponsor three big races on Cheltenham Trials Day

L'homme Presse evens for feature Cotswold Chase

Constitution Hill confirmed and 1/10 1.10 with Lossiemouth out

L'homme Press is evens to win the Betfair Cotswold Chase after the declarations for this Saturday's hotly-anticipated Cheltenham Trials.

The Cotswold is the feature and one of three races that Betfair will sponsor at Prestbury Park. The outcome of Saturday's races should provide plenty of indicators about which horses will be strong contenders at the Cheltenham Festival which runs from 11-14 March 2025.

Carter says back L'homme Presse in Betfair Cotswold Chase

There is no doubt that Cheltenham is the focus this weekend for racing fans, Betfair tipsters and ambassadors. Daryl Carter has already made the case for backing L'homme Presse - a 25/126.00 Cheltenham Festival Gold Cup outsider - in the Cotswold writing today:

"He is entitled to strip fitter for his Grade 1 seasonal return task and dips in class. Plus, he is getting six pounds from [second favourite] Gentlemansgame 9/43.25, whom he was well behind when scoring at the Festival two years ago, and I am sure he is best on a flat track. There's lots to like as he takes on exposed older rivals of whom he has the measure. He must be backed at any 10/11 or bigger, he must go off a strong odds-on chance."

Iroko and Ginny's Destiny go head to head

The first of the three Betfair sponsored races on the card is at 13:50 and promises to be a close contest, according to the market.

Iroko 3/14.00 is the favourite to win the Betfair Exchange Handicap Steeple Chase but the market has tightened and Betfair ambassador Paul Nicholls' Ginny Destiny is in to 15/44.75.

Iroko, meanwhile, is the 10/111.00 favourite in a wide open antepost market for the Ultima Handicap Chase at the Festival.

You can read Paul Nicholls on Ginny's Destiny, and the rest of his Saturday runner, in his exclusive Betting.Betfair column from Friday morning. We will also have the latest from the Nicholls' yard in Friday's episode of Ditcheat Decs when Paul brings us up to date with any last minute developments.

The Betfair Cleeve Hurdle is the last of the three races and is expected to be another competitive contest, although this time with as many as three fancied in the market.

Crambo is the favourite at 9/43.25 while Strong Leader is 5/23.50, Gowel Road 9/25.50 and Nicholls' Monmiral 6/17.00.

Constitution Hill 1/10 after Lossiemouth withdrawal

One of the most eagerly-anticipated moments of Trials Day will come with the Unibet Hurdle Race at 15:00 for which Constitution Hill is 1/101.10 favourite.

Punters had been looking forward to seeing Nicky Henderson's eight-year-old renew rivalry with Lossiemouth after Constitution Hill beat the Willie Mullins-trained horse at Kempton on Boxing Day.

Sadly that won't happen on Saturday as Mullins confirmed Lossiemouth will not run. They may yet face each other in the Champion Hurdle at the Festival on 11 March for which Constitution Hill is 4/51.80.

As for Saturday, Brentford Hope is the second favourite behind the Henderson horse at a price of 13/27.50 that suggests you back Harry Derham's chance in hope not expectation of an upset.

With less than 48 hours to go before racing, the meeting on 25 January will be fascinating in its own right and, as well as setting the stage for the drama and excitement of the 2025 Cheltenham Festival.

