Daryl Carter's Tips: Saturday NAP ticks every box down in grade at Cheltenham

This is just the opportunity that Resplendent Grey - 4/15.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - needs to gain another well-deserved victory over fences. The seven-year-old ran a remarkable race at Sandown in the Grade 2 Betfair Esher Novices Chase when second to a subsequent winner, Handstands, who had the run of the race.

Given how the race unfolded, Resplendent Grey was held up last of five and was never in a challenging position. Still, he made headway before a mistake at the penultimate railway fence but was then seen travelling best, turning into the pond fence, and he had to make his ground wide of the entire field.

The amount he found for pressure was eye-catching, and he is a horse firmly on the upgrade based on that evidence. He has had 50 days to get over a tough race, and this looks like the perfect spot for him.

Olly Muprhy's runner was worth an upgrade at Sandown, and this is effectively a dip in grade. Considering he will get a good clip to aim at and a less testing surface (it doesn't get much more testing than at Sandown) at a venue he has already proven to handle when an excellent Listed second makes him of serious interest in handicap company from a fair rating.

He chased home Hyland here in November when again worth another upgrade, having been caught at the rear of a slow gallop in a four-runner field, and he clocked some eye-catching closing sectionals. Still, the winner chased home the brilliant Jukebox Man at Kempton next time, and the third slammed up for this column from a rating of 145 at the last Cheltenham meeting.

His previous winning form at Uttoxeter on his chasing debut has worked out well. He won with any amount in hand, and the runner-up scored for this column and is rated eight pounds higher.

The selection has everything in his favour now that he has switched back to handicaps from this rating of 143. He can make a big mark in this sphere, and this progressive youngster should relish a strong gallop and stiff finish. He is better than a rating of 143.

Masaccio doesn't seem to be going forward, and the undulations of Cheltenham ask a different question of him. Whistle Stop Tour needs soft ground, but he is handicapped out of this, and Jagwar doesn't find much pressure. Therefore, Billytherealbigred is feared the most. However, the selection is the class act in this field and ticks all the boxes.

Any 5/23.50 or bigger is acceptable.

A mark of 152 is certainly not beyond Ginny's Destiny - 9/25.50 on the Betfair Sportsbook- on the balance of his form, and he could easily bounce back now that he has been granted a suitable test. The nine-year-old has improved every season to the tune of 30lbs for his seasonal debut, and Huntingdon last time was all wrong for him - he was beaten 64 lengths there on his only other visit.

Considering his upwardly mobile profile last term, those two efforts are well worth forgiving. This looks like a very winnable race, so it's worth putting a line through Huntingdon and treating this as his second outing of the year. Rain on Thursday and Friday will ensure he gets a suitable surface, and these are optimal conditions for him to repeat his excellent Cheltenham Festival second to Grey Dawning.

I can't imagine that Iroko's connections will want to land this three weeks before the Aintree weights come out, and that may mean he is given a considerate ride.

Soul Icon may be the best of the rest, but Betfair's Paul Nicholls can take this. 11/43.75 or bigger is acceptable.

L'Homme Presse - 5/42.25 on the Betfair Sportsbook - is a clear standout in this contest, and he makes stacks of appeal to down inferior rivals under ideal conditions and race fit.

He ran a fine race in the King George at Kempton on his seasonal debut, but right-handed on fast ground is not his bag at all, and today's assignment is much more like it. The selection has a record of 4113111 when running left-handed in his career, and he has valid excuses for the two defeats. The latest was in the Gold Cup when contributing to a scorching gallop, and the third was at Aintree following a gruelling victory in the Brown Advisory at the Cheltenham Festival.

Today, he is entitled to strip fitter for his Grade 1 seasonal return task and dips in class. Plus, he is getting six pounds from Gentlemansgame, whom he was well behind when scoring at the Festival two years ago, and I am sure he is best on a flat track.

There's lots to like as he takes on exposed older rivals of whom he has the measure. He must be backed at any 10/111.91 or bigger, he must go off a strong odds-on chance.

This is a strong race, and many hold chances, but it's worth giving another one to Snipe - 11/112.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - who was far better than the bare result at Carlisle last time behind the subsequent Welsh National winner.

It wasn't a race set up for a hold-up performer, but he made up significant ground, passing all bar the winner, only to give the best inside the final furlong. That effort suggested he had a big pot in him, and he was very good here in January last year when again given too much to do from off the gallop. While his hold-up style of racing does mean he is a risky punt, he is handicapped to have a say, and he has a steadily improving profile.

Harry Skelton would not often miss a meeting at Cheltenham, and the selection is well suited to a flat track. In the hope that there is a good gallop on and Skelton doesn't give him a mountain to climb and learns from his experience at Carlisle, he must hold every chance from this fair rating in the 120s.

Forward Plan, The Changing Man, and Charlie Uberalles all hold chances in a competitive affair, but any double-figure odds and even as low as 8/19.00 seem fair about the selection. I don't expect him to be supported, given his racing style due to in-running traders.