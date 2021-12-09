- Trainer: Philip Hobbs
- Jockey: Tom O'Brien
- Age: 6
- Weight: 11st 12lbs
- OR: 151
Cheltenham Racing Tips: John's a good Sport
Timeform's Andrew Asquith highlights a Nap, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Cheltenham on Friday.
"...was value for more than that winning distance..."
NAP: Sporting John can win again
Sporting John - 15:35 Cheltenham
Sporting John got back on track reverted to hurdles when beating Onagatheringstorm by two and a half lengths on his handicap debut at the November meeting and he could have even more to offer in this sphere. He was well supported for his return to hurdles last month, never really giving his backers anything to worry about, and if he is going to develop into a Stayers' Hurdle contender, then he should be winning this from a 5 lb higher mark.
NEXT BEST: Progressive Collonges can follow up
Fontaine Collonges - 13:50 Cheltenham
Fontaine Collonges has made a most promising start over fences, and promises to be suited by the stiffer test of stamina this course will present. She beat the reopposing Precious Eleanor by two and three quarter lengths at Warwick last month, but was value for more than that winning distance having made a mistake three out where she gave the runner-up every chance. It was to Fontaine Collonges credit that she rallied and was comfortably on top at the line, so there is no reason as to why that form should be reversed even on revised terms, and Fontaine Collonges is just the sort that will keep on progressing for a while yet.
EACH WAY: Commodore best fresh
Commodore lost his way towards the end of last season, but he started it in fine form, and fresh may just be the time to catch him. He was in the the process of running well and likely to have finished second in this race 12 months ago before going down on his nose and unseating his rider at the last. Commodore never looked in the same form on his final two starts last season, but as a result makes his return to action from a 4 lb lower mark. This looks competitive but he should give a good account for an in-form yard.
Get a Free £5 Bet on Multiples Every Day!
Place £20 worth of Multiples or Bet Builders over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 bet to use on Multiples or Bet Builders. Bets must settle within 48 hours. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.
Recommended bets
Cheltenham 10th Dec (2m4f Hcap Chs)Show Hide
Friday 10 December, 1.50pm
|Back
|Lay
|Fontaine Collonges
|Rose Of Arcadia
|Precious Eleanor
|Timeless Beauty
|Vienna Court
|Pretty Little Liar
|Jubilympics
|Methodtothemadness
|Dame du Soir
|Oriental Cross
|Molly Carew
Cheltenham 10th Dec (3m2f Grd3 Hcap Chs)Show Hide
Friday 10 December, 2.25pm
|Back
|Lay
|Enrilo
|Hurricane Harvey
|Commodore
|Mister Fogpatches
|Fagan
|Rocco
|Santini
|Court Master
|Potters Legend
|Quarenta
Cheltenham 10th Dec (3m Hcap Hrd)Show Hide
Friday 10 December, 3.35pm
|Back
|Lay
|Sporting John
|Onagatheringstorm
|Botox Has
|Saint Dalina
|Agrapart
|The Wrekin
|Kansas City Chief
|Shannon Bridge
|Ask Dillon
|Ferrobin
|Ernesto