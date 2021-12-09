Cheltenham Racing Tips: John's a good Sport

NAP: Sporting John can win again

Sporting John - 15:35 Cheltenham

Sporting John got back on track reverted to hurdles when beating Onagatheringstorm by two and a half lengths on his handicap debut at the November meeting and he could have even more to offer in this sphere. He was well supported for his return to hurdles last month, never really giving his backers anything to worry about, and if he is going to develop into a Stayers' Hurdle contender, then he should be winning this from a 5 lb higher mark.

No. 1 Sporting John (Ire) SBK 13/8 EXC 2.86 Trainer: Philip Hobbs

Jockey: Tom O'Brien

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 12lbs

OR: 151

NEXT BEST: Progressive Collonges can follow up

Fontaine Collonges - 13:50 Cheltenham

Fontaine Collonges has made a most promising start over fences, and promises to be suited by the stiffer test of stamina this course will present. She beat the reopposing Precious Eleanor by two and three quarter lengths at Warwick last month, but was value for more than that winning distance having made a mistake three out where she gave the runner-up every chance. It was to Fontaine Collonges credit that she rallied and was comfortably on top at the line, so there is no reason as to why that form should be reversed even on revised terms, and Fontaine Collonges is just the sort that will keep on progressing for a while yet.

No. 2 Fontaine Collonges (Fr) SBK 11/4 EXC 4.4 Trainer: Venetia Williams

Jockey: Charlie Deutsch

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 11lbs

OR: 122

EACH WAY: Commodore best fresh

Commodore - 14:25 Cheltenham

Commodore lost his way towards the end of last season, but he started it in fine form, and fresh may just be the time to catch him. He was in the the process of running well and likely to have finished second in this race 12 months ago before going down on his nose and unseating his rider at the last. Commodore never looked in the same form on his final two starts last season, but as a result makes his return to action from a 4 lb lower mark. This looks competitive but he should give a good account for an in-form yard.