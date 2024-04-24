Chelmsford Racing Tips: Daaris can deliver

A Chelmsford Nap and Next Best from Timeform

Chelmsford Nap - 20:00 - Back Daaris

No. 2 (5) Daaris (Ire) SBK 7/4 EXC 2.68 Trainer: Kevin Frost

Jockey: Billy Loughnane

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 63

Daaris wasn't seen to best effect when runner-up at Wolverhampton on his return to the Flat last month as he was short of room and forced to switch inside the final furlong, and he looked even more unlucky when beaten by a neck here a couple of weeks ago.

Daaris travelled best and was still going well when he had to wait for a gap entering the straight. He stayed on strongly after being forced to switch approaching the final furlong but couldn't quite get there in time, leaving the impression he probably would have won with a clear passage.

He's clearly in good order at present and remains on a fair mark after edging up just 1 lb for his latest effort, so he can gain a deserved success.

Chelmsford Next Best - 20:30 - Back Zachary

No. 3 (7) Zachary SBK 2/1 EXC 2.66 Trainer: Charlie Johnston

Jockey: Billy Loughnane

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 8lbs

OR: 59

Zachary had been disappointing on a couple of occasions but, fitted with a hood for the first time, he bounced back to form when runner-up over this course and distance a couple of weeks ago.

Zachary was no match for the decisive winner but that rival looked a bit better than the grade and has since defied a penalty.

Zachary was best of the rest, though, adding to a good record at the track (he's a dual course-and-distance winner), and he looks a major player here having been dropped 1 lb in the weights.