Tony Calvin Tips

Serial Winners

Daryl Carter Tips

Kevin Blake Tips

Paul Nicholls Previews

Rachael Blackmore Insight

Chelmsford Racing Tips: Daaris can deliver

Horse racing at Chelmsford
The evening action on Thursday comes from Chelmsford

Timeform's Tony McFadden highlights a Nap and Next Best selection at Chelmsford on Thursday.

  • A Chelmsford Nap and Next Best from Timeform

    • Chelmsford Nap - 20:00 - Back Daaris

    Daaris wasn't seen to best effect when runner-up at Wolverhampton on his return to the Flat last month as he was short of room and forced to switch inside the final furlong, and he looked even more unlucky when beaten by a neck here a couple of weeks ago.

    Daaris travelled best and was still going well when he had to wait for a gap entering the straight. He stayed on strongly after being forced to switch approaching the final furlong but couldn't quite get there in time, leaving the impression he probably would have won with a clear passage.

    He's clearly in good order at present and remains on a fair mark after edging up just 1 lb for his latest effort, so he can gain a deserved success.

    Back Daaris @ 13/82.63 on Betfair Sportsbook

    Bet here

    Chelmsford Next Best - 20:30 - Back Zachary

    Zachary had been disappointing on a couple of occasions but, fitted with a hood for the first time, he bounced back to form when runner-up over this course and distance a couple of weeks ago.

    Zachary was no match for the decisive winner but that rival looked a bit better than the grade and has since defied a penalty.

    Zachary was best of the rest, though, adding to a good record at the track (he's a dual course-and-distance winner), and he looks a major player here having been dropped 1 lb in the weights.

    Back Zachary @ 2/13.00 on Betfair Sportsbook

    Bet here

GET £20 IN FREE BETS WHEN YOU BET £5

New customers only. Bet £5 on the Betfair Sportsbook and receive £20 in FREE bets once your qualifying bet has been settled. T&Cs apply.

Chelmsford City 25th Apr (6f Hcap)

Show Hide

Thursday 25 April, 8.30pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Zachary
Big Blue Boy
Quantum Force
Its Showtime
Ten Club
Pannonica
Krysdanjord
Dancing Eyes
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

Most read stories

  1. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Daryl Carter's Tips: Henderson's Hyland is handicapped for another Warwick win

  2. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies 20/1 Hall to spring a surprise at Bellewstown

  3. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Horse Racing Tips: Pauling to hit the target for a Taunton 18/1 double

  4. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Ryan Moore 2024 Flat Season Preview: City Of Troy a superstar in waiting

  5. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Tony Calvin Antepost Tips: Back 20/1 Annual Invictus to improve this year at Sandown

  6. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Paul Nicholls' Ditcheat Diaries: £3M is the target at Sandown on Saturday

More Horse Racing Tips