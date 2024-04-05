Tony Calvin Tips

Chelmsford Racing Tips: Ayyab can resume winning ways

Chelmsford
There is all-weather racing from Chelmsford on Saturday

Timeform's Andrew Asquith highlights a Nap and Next Best selection at Chelmsford on Saturday.

"That run should have put an edge on her and she will remain of interest from just 2 lb higher..."

  A Chelmsford Nap and Next Best from Timeform

  • Serial Winners Fund: Rachael adds £20k to the pot during 2024 Cheltenham Festival

    Chelmsford Nap - 16:05 - Back Ayyab

    Ayyab bumped into some nice types last year before opening her account in style on her all-weather debut at Kempton in October, well backed and looking a natural on the surface.

    She wasn't seen to best effect upped in trip in a listed event at Lingfield next time, but bounced right back to form when narrowly beaten on her return from four months off at Southwell 17 days ago. That run should have put an edge on her and she will remain of interest from just 2 lb higher.

    Back Ayyab on Betfair Exchange

    Bet now

    Chelmsford Next Best - 15:30 - Back Cuban Tiger

    Cuban Tiger landed the odds to make a winning debut over six furlongs at Southwell in January and was beaten only by a potentially smart type upped to a mile at Kempton next time.

    He took another big step forward when winning a listed event at Newcastle on Good Friday, again justifying market support and going with plenty of zest before knuckling down in the closing stages.

    Cuban Tiger had the reopposing Orne back in third that day and is worse off at the weights, but he has come a long way in a short space of time and he looks a horse to follow at present.

    Back Cuban Tiger @ 4.03/1 on Betfair Exchange

    Bet now

Chelmsford City 6th Apr (1m Cond Stks)

Saturday 6 April, 3.30pm

