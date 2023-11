A Catterick NAP and Next Best from Timeform

Catterick Nap - 13:15 - Back Take Centre Stage

No. 8 Take Centre Stage (Ire) SBK 9/2 EXC 5.4 Trainer: Rebecca Menzies

Jockey: Nathan Moscrop

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 3lbs

OR: 89

Take Centre Stage offered some encouragement over hurdles last season, finishing placed in a couple of handicaps, but he is a scopey sort and looks the type to do better over fences.

Take Centre Stage made an encouraging start to his chasing career when fourth at Kelso last month, going through the race like the best horse at the weights only to pay the price for doing too much too soon.

He tied up on the run-in, fading into fourth, but he showed enough to suggest that he is on a mark that he can defy over fences given a more efficient ride.

Catterick Next Best - 15:00 - Back Some Scope

No. 6 Some Scope SBK 7/2 EXC 3 Trainer: Richard Hobson

Jockey: Gavin Sheehan

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 2lbs

OR: 110

Some Scope improved on his efforts in maiden company when upped in trip to three miles for his handicap debut at Haydock in April, winning in the style of one a fair bit ahead of his mark.

He possibly found the race coming too soon when pulled-up at Market Rasen the following month but looked back in form when fifth on his chasing debut and reappearance at Wetherby a few weeks ago, shaping better than the bare result would suggest with a bad mistake at the fifth-last hampering his prospects.

Some Scope, a winning Irish pointer, is entitled to improve with that experience under his belt and is likely to prove better than this mark in time.