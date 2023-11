An Ascot NAP and Next Best from Timeform

Ascot Nap - 14:35 - Back Gin Coco

No. 3 Gin Coco (Fr) SBK 7/5 EXC 2.48 Trainer: Harry Fry

Jockey: Jonathan Burke

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 8lbs

OR: 133

Gin Coco was disappointing in the County Hurdle on his final start last season but the fact he was sent off among the market leaders at 13/2 highlights what a good impression he had created on his previous outings for Harry Fry.

Gin Coco took a step back in the right dirction when fifth in the Welsh Champion Hurdle at Ffos Las last month, leaving the impression that he would come on for the outing, and a 2 lb drop in the weights leaves him on a mark only 2 lb higher than when he was runner-up in the Greawtwood Hurdle last season.

This is less competitive than the other handicaps Gin Coco has contested and it looks a good opportunity for the lightly-raced seven-year-old.

Ascot Next Best - 15:45 - Back Madaket

No. 9 Madaket SBK 17/2 EXC 510 Trainer: Philip Hobbs & Johnson White

Jockey: Sean Houlihan

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 9lbs

OR: 109

Madaket failed to make much of an impact in novice company last season but, returning with his yard in good form, he proved a different proposition on his handicap debut at Chepstow last month.

Madaket still looked a bit rough around the edges but he asserted after the last to score by two and a half lengths, with a further five lengths back to the third.

That form has been given a boost by the second and third both winning next time and there should be more to come from Madaket after only four starts over hurdles, so a 7 lb rise in the weights might not be enough to stop him if he copes with this longer trip as expected.