A Carlisle NAP and Next Best from Timeform

Carlisle Nap - 12:25 - Back Blue Fin

No. 1 Blue Fin (Ire) SBK 6/4 EXC 2.7 Trainer: Donald McCain

Jockey: Brian Hughes

Age: 6

Weight: 12st 0lbs

OR: 118

Blue Fin had to setle for second on his chasing debut in a two-and-a-half mile novice handicap on his reappearance here last month but he shaped well behind a promising rival who has since been placed in a strong novice at Cheltenham.

Blue Fin was understandably no match for that rival but there was a lot to like about how soundly he jumped and fluently he travelled, leaving the impression that he has entered handicaps on a fair mark.

He should cope with the drop in trip - he won over this sort of distance over hurdles - and this looks like a good opportunity for Blue Fin to build on his promising reappearance and get off the mark over fences.

Back Blue Fin @ 6/42.50 on Betfair Sportsbook Bet now

Carlisle Next Best - 14:10 - Back Howlingmadmurdock

No. 2 Howlingmadmurdock (Ire) SBK 13/8 EXC 3.1 Trainer: Tom Lacey

Jockey: Cameron Iles

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 12lbs

OR: 137

Howlingmadmurdock did well over hurdles last season, winning a novice at Plumpton and a novice handicap at Sandown before running creditably to finish fifth in the Grade 1 Sefton Novices' Hurdle when raised markedly in class at Aintree.

Howlingmadmurdock failed to make much of an impact on his reappearance in a competitive handicap hurdle at Haydock last month but he probably found the tight track and drying ground counting against him.

Forecast rain and a stiffer track mean that conditions are likely to be more suitable for Howlingdmadmurdock here, while he's also entitled to be sharper for his reappearance, so he can raise his game.