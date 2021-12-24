Boxing Day Horse Racing Cheat Sheet: Best bets for the King George and more

Paul saddles two of the first three in the King George betting but feels his best chance of the day comes earlier in the Kempton card.

"Bravemansgame is very exciting, a stronger horse this season, and couldn't have been more impressive in his two starts over fences so this Grade 1 race was the obvious target for him after his last win at Haydock. There is improvement to come because I haven't been hard on him and I'd like to think he could be coming back to Kempton next year for the King George."

No. 2 Bravemansgame (Fr) Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 7lbs

OR: -

Kevin is happy to take on the favourite in the Christmas Hurdle at 14:30...

"Not So Sleepy is a tough horse to get past on his day and he might well benefit from a tactical edge here. At Newcastle, he didn't get the lead to himself and the finishing speed of the race suggests that those that pushed the pace were doing plenty.

"In contrast, he looks to be the lone front runner in this contest and may well get an easy lead to himself. If so, he could prove difficult to peg back and I very much favour him at the prices."

TC is sticking with his antepost selection for the big one...

"I fully understand the obvious cases to be made for Frodon, Gold Cup winner Minella Indo and dual King George winner Clan Des Obeaux - you can read my ante-post King George preview here - and they clearly love Chantry House down (or is it up?) at Seven Barrows, but I have not gone off Tornado Flyer one bit.

"The 33/1 has gone though and 20s is now the price with the Sportsbook for those wanting an each-way interest (though he is 34.033/1 win-only on the exchange), and I won't go in again, but I do think those fresh to the party should at least ensure they don't lose on the race if he wins.

"And I think he has a fair shot at that."

Kate is backing Henry De Bromhead's runner to add the King George to the Gold Cup...

"Minella Indo clearly showed in both his Down Royal reappearance and his win in the Gold Cup that he has ample pace which will suit Kempton's speedy nature.

"He was also very clever with his jumping throughout the Gold Cup, dancing his feet around at the boards when needing to go short but displaying scope when asked up for a long stride.

"That was the best sight after his progression was halted due to jumping issues in the middle part of last season. The jumping turnaround has been spectacular and something regularly associated with Henry De Bromhead.

"Minella Indo has the chance for a proper run at this season and looks the horse to beat."

Timeform bring you their runner-by-runner guide to the King George where they are also backing Minella Indo...

"Saw off stablemate A Plus Tard to win the Cheltenham Gold Cup in March. Shaped as if needing the run when five lengths third to Frodon at Down Royal on return, but cheekpieces added now, and he is very much the one to beat on his Gold Cup form. Major player."

No. 6 Minella Indo (Ire) Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland

Jockey: Rachael Blackmore

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 10lbs

OR: -

It's not all about the King George of course and Timeform's Andrew Asquith is keen on a Jonjo O'Neill runner in the last.

"The extra distance will be in his favour here, as will a likely stronger pace, and he is strongly fancied to continue his winning run."