King George VI Chase: Timeform's runner-by-runner guide

King George VI Chase

15:05 Kempton, Boxing Day

Live on ITV

1. Asterion Forlonge (Willie Mullins/Bryan Cooper)

High-class chaser who took his form up another notch with an easy win in handicap company at Punchestown in April. Looked a threat when unseating three out in the John Durkan on reappearance there and it would be folly to ignore his claims.

2. Chantry House (Nicky Henderson/Nico de Boinville)

Ended excellent novice chase campaign with Grade 1 successes at Cheltenham and Aintree. Warmed up for this with an easy win in a match at Sandown, but this is his toughest task to date. Will need to raise his game further, but that is a definite possibility.

3. Clan des Obeaux (Paul Nicholls/Harry Cobden)

Impressive winner of this race in 2018 and 2019. Below-form third to Frodon in last year's renewal, but back to form with a bang when fitted with cheekpieces in the spring, winning Grade 1s at Aintree and Punchestown. This has been his main target since and he seems sure to launch another bold bid.

4. Frodon (Paul Nicholls/Bryony Frost)

Top-class chaser who made all in this race last year. Had Minella Indo behind when landing another Grade 1 win on reappearance at Down Royal and this superb jumper is unlikely to give up crown without a fight. Commands maximum respect.

5. Lostintranslation (Colin Tizzard/Brendan Powell)

Pulled up in the last two runnings of this race, but got his career back on track after wind surgery with a victory in an Ascot Grade 2 in November. This is a whole lot tougher, though, and he will need to take another step forward.

6. Minella Indo (Henry de Bromhead/Rachael Blackmore)

Saw off stablemate A Plus Tard to win the Cheltenham Gold Cup in March. Shaped as if needing the run when five lengths third to Frodon at Down Royal on return, but cheekpieces added now, and he is very much the one to beat on his Gold Cup form. Major player.

7. Mister Fisher (Nicky Henderson/Sean Bowen)

Dual Grade 2 winner over fences who ended last season with a close second to Frodon in a Sandown Grade 2 in April. Likely to need a big career best to go close in these deep waters on his reappearance, however.

8. Saint Calvados (Paul Nicholls/Gavin Sheehan)

Capable of mixing it at Grade 1 level at best for Harry Whittington, including fourth to Frodon in this last year. Had wind surgery (also tongue tied first time) ahead of first run for Paul Nicholls and interesting to see how he fares, still only an eight-year-old after all.

9. Tornado Flyer (Willie Mullins/Danny Mullins)

High-class chaser who finished a creditable 8 lengths fifth to Allaho in the John Durkan at Punchestown on reappearance, but his overall record suggests he's not quite up to this level.