Kempton Racing Tips: Rely on Jonjo in the last

NAP

An Tailliur - 15:40 Kempton

There aren't many horses that have proved more progressive than An Tailliur this year, winning his last six completed starts, and leaving the impression he hasn't yet finished improving when beating a couple of useful sorts at Taunton last time.

He is worth marking up for that victory, too, as he wasn't suited by a steadily-run race, but still knuckled down in the closing stages to get up late in the day. The extra distance will be in his favour here, as will a likely stronger pace, and he is strongly fancied to continue his winning run.

No. 4 An Tailliur (Fr) Trainer: Jonjo O'Neill

Jockey: Jonjo O'Neill Jr.

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 2lbs

OR: 129

NEXT BEST

Ahoy Senor - 13:55 Kempton

Ahoy Senor caused a 66/1 surprise when beating Bravemansgame in the Sefton Novices' Hurdle at Aintree on his final start last season, but there was no fluke about that victory, and he looked something out of the ordinary when opening his account over fences at Newbury last time.

He was pitched into a deep race won by Fiddlerontheroof on his chasing debut and was in the process of running well before unseating his rider at the third-last, but he built on that in no uncertain terms when trouncing his rivals by 31 lengths in the John Francome Novcies' Chase last time. There should be plenty more to come from this imposing type and he is a most exciting prospect.

No. 1 Ahoy Senor (Ire) Trainer: Lucinda Russell

Jockey: Derek Fox

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 7lbs

OR: -

EACH WAY

Iconic Muddle - 13:20 Kempton

This will be the stiffest test that Iconic Muddle has faced so far, but he remains lightly raced in this sphere, and looks the type that will go on progressing for a while yet.

He did well to win and have plenty left in the tank when opening his account over fences at Huntingdon in May when last seen, having to work hard to wear down the front runner and showing a nice turn of foot on the run-in. Iconic Muddle hails from a yard that can get their horses ready after a break, and the step up in trip should also be in his favour (won over this far over hurdles). He could be worth chancing at the prices in an open handicap.