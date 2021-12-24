To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Kempton Racing Tips: Rely on Jonjo in the last

Kempton stand
There is a cracking card at Kempton on Boxing Day

Timeform's Andrew Asquith highlights a NAP, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Kempton on Boxing Day.

"There should be plenty more to come from this imposing type and he is a most exciting prospect..."

NAP

An Tailliur - 15:40 Kempton

There aren't many horses that have proved more progressive than An Tailliur this year, winning his last six completed starts, and leaving the impression he hasn't yet finished improving when beating a couple of useful sorts at Taunton last time.

He is worth marking up for that victory, too, as he wasn't suited by a steadily-run race, but still knuckled down in the closing stages to get up late in the day. The extra distance will be in his favour here, as will a likely stronger pace, and he is strongly fancied to continue his winning run.

NEXT BEST

Ahoy Senor - 13:55 Kempton

Ahoy Senor caused a 66/1 surprise when beating Bravemansgame in the Sefton Novices' Hurdle at Aintree on his final start last season, but there was no fluke about that victory, and he looked something out of the ordinary when opening his account over fences at Newbury last time.

He was pitched into a deep race won by Fiddlerontheroof on his chasing debut and was in the process of running well before unseating his rider at the third-last, but he built on that in no uncertain terms when trouncing his rivals by 31 lengths in the John Francome Novcies' Chase last time. There should be plenty more to come from this imposing type and he is a most exciting prospect.

EACH WAY

Iconic Muddle - 13:20 Kempton

This will be the stiffest test that Iconic Muddle has faced so far, but he remains lightly raced in this sphere, and looks the type that will go on progressing for a while yet.

He did well to win and have plenty left in the tank when opening his account over fences at Huntingdon in May when last seen, having to work hard to wear down the front runner and showing a nice turn of foot on the run-in. Iconic Muddle hails from a yard that can get their horses ready after a break, and the step up in trip should also be in his favour (won over this far over hurdles). He could be worth chancing at the prices in an open handicap.

Recommended bets

Back An Tailliur @ 5.49/2 in the 15:40 Kempton
Back Ahoy Senor @ 2.3411/8 in the 13:55 Kempton
Back Iconic Muddle @ 14.013/1 in the 13:20 Kempton

Kempton 26th Dec (2m4f Nov Hcap Chs)

Sunday 26 December, 1.20pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Mister Coffey
Bothwell Bridge
Danny Kirwan
Sebastopol
Killer Kane
Jacamar
Iconic Muddle
Your Darling
Kempton 26th Dec (3m Grd1 Nov Chs)

Sunday 26 December, 1.55pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Ahoy Senor
Bravemansgame
Tea Clipper
Kiltealy Briggs
Kempton 26th Dec (2m5f Hcap Hrd)

Sunday 26 December, 3.40pm

Market rules

Back Lay
An Tailliur
Maries Rock
Earlofthecotswolds
Heross Du Seuil
Our Surprise
On To Victory
Commanche Red
Ecco
Hydroplane
Albert Van Ornum
