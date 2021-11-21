Ayr Racing Tips: Champ to stamp his class

NAP

Fete Champetre - 14:10 Ayr

Fete Champetre ran out at the final fence when likely to have finished second on his chasing debut at Hexham, but it's worth forgiving him as there had been plenty to like about his performance up until his exit. Fete Champetre is a tall type with the physique for chasing and he largely jumped well at the first attempt at Hexham, leaving the impression that he is going to achieve more than he did over hurdles.

No. 4 Fete Champetre (Ire) SBK 3/1 EXC 4.4 Trainer: Rose Dobbin

Jockey: Craig Nichol

Age: 6

Weight: 10st 10lbs

OR: 119

NEXT BEST

Foster'sisland - 13:35 Ayr

Foster'sisland put up a career-best effort when successful at Kelso earlier this month, leaving behind a disappointing return at Carlisle where he was clearly in need of the run. Foster'sisland has gone up 6 lb for his Kelso success but that was achieved with plenty in hand as he travelled powerfully before quickly settling matters and drawing four and three-quarter lengths clear.

No. 4 Foster'sisland SBK 4/1 EXC 5.4 Trainer: Micky Hammond

Jockey: Emma Smith-Chaston

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 7lbs

OR: 111

EACH-WAY

Sarvi - 13:00 Ayr

Sarvi shaped better than the result would suggest when finishing fifth here last month as she looked like playing a big part only for her stamina to give way in the closing stages of that two-and-a-half-mile contest. She showed enough to suggest she remains in decent form and she will appreciate the drop back to two miles. Tom Midgley, who won on her at Perth in July, takes off a valuable 7 lb.