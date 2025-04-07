UK Trainers' Championship Betting: Willie Mullins 1/3 favourite after Grand National 1-2-3-5
The signs are ominous for Dan Skelton and the rest of Willie Mullins' Trainers' Championship rivals after his victories at Aintree put the Irishman in a good position to win the UK award for a second consecutive year...
-
Mullins closing in on second successive UK Trainers' Championship
-
Grand National and more Aintree wins mean he's chasing down Skelton
-
Paul Nicholls give his views on Mullins UK Trainers' Championship bid
Willie Mullins shortened to 1/31.33 to win the UK Trainers' Championship after a stunning Aintree Festival for his yard which included a Grand National 1-2-3-5 and five Grade 1 victories across the three days.
He saddled five of the first seven home in the Grand National, including winner Nick Rockett, which was ridden by his son Patrick Mullins.
Grand National win puts Mullins odds-on for Trainers' Championship
The Irish trainers' success at Aintree sparked a remarkable turnaround in the UK Trainers' Championship betting.
At the beginning of the week, Dan Skelton was 1/101.10 favourite to win the title for the first time and Mullins, who won last year, was 5/16.00.
Now Skelton is out to 2/13.00 and Mullins is the odds-on favourite. The Englishman still leads the table, with £3,043,540 in prize money for the season.
Mullins, however, has closed the gap significantly and is on £2,921,514, so there is just £122,026 between the pair.
Skelton will throw everything at sustaining his narrrow lead but Mullins has proved adept at targetting the UK's biggest pots and will go to Ayr for this Saturday's Scottish National with his sights set on another lucrative day.
After Saturday's win at Aintree, Mullins told reporters they would see him wherever there was money to be won and his team will head north to Scotland feeling confident of more vcitories that could prove crucial in the UK Trainers' Championship.
They will be at the Sandown for the Jump racing season finale on 26 April too.
Earlier today, Betfair ambassador Paul Nicholls, who has won the UK Trainers' Championship 14 times and sits third in the table this year, discussed the state of the race.
He recalled his own wait to win his first Championship in 2006 and said Skelton's time would come. You can watch the full interview in this week's Ditcheat Diaries below.
Paul will also preview his Scottish National runners, and the rest of his Saturday entries, this Friday in his exclusive Betfair column.
Watch Paul Nicholls' Ditcheat Diaries
Paul's Ditcheat Diary. @PFNicholls talks about a fantastic with Caldwell Potter and Kalif Du Berlais both bagging G1's while Regents Stroll was just touched off in the Mersey hurdle.-- Betfair Racing (@BetfairRacing) April 7, 2025
Plus, his thoughts on Willie Mullins, Dan Skelton and battle for the trainer title! pic.twitter.com/tH1MM50xrR
Now read today's horse racing previews and get our experts' tips
GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK
New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Ebc Group Manifesto Novices' Chase (Grade 1) (1)
13:45, Thursday 3 April 2025
- 1 5 Impaire Et Passe (Fr) 9/4
- 2 4 Gidleigh Park 7/1
- 3 6 Jango Baie (Fr) 6/4
- 4 1 Boombawn (Ire) 22/1
- 5 8 Rubaud (Fr) 16/1
Boodles Anniversary 4-Y-O Juvenile Hurdle (Grade 1) (1)
14:20, Thursday 3 April 2025
- 1 13 Murcia (Fr) 11/4
- 2 6 Live Conti (Fr) 16/1
- 3 9 Puturhandstogether (Ire) 6/4
- 4 5 Give It To Me Oj 28/1
- 5 11 Wendrock (Fr) 10/1
Brooklands Golden Miller Chronograph Bowl Chase (Grade 1) (1)
14:55, Thursday 3 April 2025
- 1 4 Gaelic Warrior (Ger) 11/4
- 2 5 Grey Dawning (Ire) 9/4
- 3 7 Stage Star (Ire) 11/1
- 4 8 The Real Whacker (Ire) 12/1
- 5 1 Ahoy Senor (Ire) 6/1
William Hill Aintree Hurdle (Grade 1) (1)
15:30, Thursday 3 April 2025
- 1 5 Lossiemouth (Fr) 5/4
- 2 7 Wodhooh (Fr) 17/2
- 3 6 Take No Chances (Ire) 28/1
- 4 4 Break My Soul (Ire) 125/1
- 5 3 Tellherthename (Ire) 80/1
Randox Foxhunters' Open Hunters' Chase (2)
16:05, Thursday 3 April 2025
- 1 14 Gracchus De Balme (Fr) 22/1
- 2 15 Jet Plane (Ire) 11/1
- 3 17 Lifetime Ambition (Ire) 5/1
- 4 20 My Drogo 5/1
- 5 1 A Jet Of Our Own (Ire) 125/1
Close Brothers Red Rum Handicap Chase (Premier Handicap) (1)
16:40, Thursday 3 April 2025
- 1 9 Sans Bruit (Fr) 5/1
- 2 6 Calico (Ger) 10/1
- 3 13 Inedit Star (Fr) 18/1
- 4 4 Gunsight Ridge 28/1
- 5 8 Dr T J Eckleburg (Ire) 28/1
Goffs Nickel Coin Mares' Standard Open National Hunt Flat (Grade 2) (1)
17:15, Thursday 3 April 2025
- 1 16 Seo Linn (Ire) 15/8
- 2 11 La Conquiere (Fr) 22/1
- 3 10 Kingston Queen (Ire) 14/1
- 4 14 Queen Kate 50/1
- 5 18 St Jessica (Ire) 80/1
Huyton Asphalt Franny Blennerhassett Memorial Mildmay Novices' Chase (Grade 1) (1)
13:45, Friday 4 April 2025
- 1 1 Caldwell Potter (Fr) 11/4
- 2 4 Jordans (Fr) 11/1
- 3 7 The Changing Man (Ire) 11/1
William Hill Handicap Hurdle (Premier Handicap) (1)
14:20, Friday 4 April 2025
- 1 22 Wellington Arch 14/1
- 2 9 Kopeck De Mee (Fr) 8/1
- 3 7 Favour And Fortune (Ire) 12/1
- 4 2 Impose Toi (Fr) 7/1
- 5 15 Ike Sport (Fr) 28/1
Trustatrader Top Novices' Hurdle (Grade 1) (1)
14:55, Friday 4 April 2025
- 1 8 Salvator Mundi (Fr) 7/2
- 2 5 Romeo Coolio 2/1
- 3 4 Karbau (Fr) 33/1
- 4 2 Jet To Vegas (Ire) 14/1
- 5 6 Royal Infantry (Ire) 28/1
My Pension Expert Melling Chase (Grade 1) (1)
15:30, Friday 4 April 2025
- 1 2 Jonbon (Fr) 4/6
- 2 4 Protektorat (Fr) 7/1
- 3 3 Matata (Ire) 16/1
Randox Supporting Prostate Cancer Uk Topham Handicap Chase (Premier Handicap) (1)
16:05, Friday 4 April 2025
- 1 2 Gentleman De Mee (Fr) 14/1
- 2 27 Lisnamult Lad (Ire) 22/1
- 3 22 The Goffer (Ire) 14/1
- 4 16 Amirite (Ire) 18/1
- 5 5 James Du Berlais (Fr) 10/1
Oddschecker Sefton Novices' Hurdle (Grade 1) (1)
16:40, Friday 4 April 2025
- 1 7 Julius Des Pictons (Fr) 14/1
- 2 11 Minella Rescue (Ire) 50/1
- 3 4 Crest Of Fortune 25/1
- 4 12 Mister Meggit (Ire) 7/2
- 5 15 Familiar Dreams 6/1
Hallgarten And Novum Wines Handicap Hurdle (Conditional Jockeys' And Amateur Riders') (2)
17:15, Friday 4 April 2025
- 1 13 She's A Saint (Ire) 25/1
- 2 8 Slugger 12/1
- 3 4 Celtic Dino (Fr) 9/4
- 4 16 Jack Hyde (Ire) 11/1
- 5 3 Alnilam (Fr) 15/2
William Hill Top Price Guarantee Handicap Hurdle (Premier Handicap) (1)
13:20, Saturday 5 April 2025
- 1 20 Deep Cave (Ire) 28/1
- 2 12 Timmy Tuesday (Ire) 11/2
- 3 17 Double Powerful (Ire) 7/1
- 4 14 Park Of Kings (Ire) 12/1
- 5 19 Catch Him Derry (Ire) 5/1
Turners Mersey Novices' Hurdle (Grade 1) (1)
13:55, Saturday 5 April 2025
- 1 5 Honesty Policy (Ire) 5/1
- 2 11 Regent's Stroll (Ire) 9/1
- 3 3 Funiculi Funicula (Fr) 12/1
- 4 8 Koktail Divin (Fr) 17/2
- 5 6 Horaces Pearl (Fr) 4/1
William Hill Handicap Chase (Freebooter) (Premier Handicap) (1)
14:30, Saturday 5 April 2025
- 1 9 Cruz Control (Fr) 10/1
- 2 2 Imperial Saint (Fr) 11/4
- 3 15 Erne River (Ire) 25/1
- 4 11 Weveallbeencaught (Ire) 17/2
- 5 8 Happygolucky (Ire) 4/1
Ivy Liverpool Hurdle (Grade 1) (1)
15:05, Saturday 5 April 2025
- 1 5 Hiddenvalley Lake (Ire) 12/1
- 2 10 Strong Leader 5/1
- 3 13 Jetara (Ire) 15/2
- 4 12 The Wallpark (Ire) 6/1
- 5 7 Kitzbuhel (Fr) 10/3
Randox Grand National Handicap Chase (Premier Handicap) (1)
16:00, Saturday 5 April 2025
- 0 21 Idas Boy (Ire) 100/1
- 1 3 Nick Rockett (Ire) 33/1
- 2 1 I Am Maximus (Fr) 7/1
- 3 4 Grangeclare West (Ire) 33/1
- 4 18 Iroko (Fr) 13/2
Rosconn Group Maghull Novices' Chase (Grade 1) (1)
17:00, Saturday 5 April 2025
- 1 2 Kalif Du Berlais (Fr) 15/8
- 2 1 Brookie (Ire) 25/1
- 3 3 L'eau Du Sud (Fr) 5/4
- 4 5 Touch Me Not (Ire) 9/2
- 5 4 Special Cadeau 12/1
Weatherbys Nhstallions.co.uk Standard Open National Hunt Flat (Grade 2) (1)
17:35, Saturday 5 April 2025
- 1 9 Green Splendour 10/3
- 2 4 Destination Dubai (Ire) 10/1
- 3 11 Koktail Brut (Fr) 11/2
- 4 17 Swingin Safari (Ire) 33/1
- 5 16 Storming George (Ire) 22/1
Most Read Stories
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Horse Racing Tips: Breakdance Kid to unleash the moves at Kelso in Monday 16/1 double
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Horse Racing Tips: Breakdance Kid to unleash the moves at Kelso in Monday 16/1 double
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
2025 Grand National Tips: Kevin Blake gives his 1-2-3-4 verdict for the Aintree feature
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Paul Nicholls Grand National Day Runners: Five in the big one but Kandoo Kid can be very competitive
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Rachael Blackmore Grand National Day Preview: Minella Indo is in great form