UK Trainers' Championship Betting: Willie Mullins 1/3 favourite after Grand National 1-2-3-5

Mullins closing in on second successive UK Trainers' Championship

Grand National and more Aintree wins mean he's chasing down Skelton

Paul Nicholls give his views on Mullins UK Trainers' Championship bid

Willie Mullins shortened to 1/31.33 to win the UK Trainers' Championship after a stunning Aintree Festival for his yard which included a Grand National 1-2-3-5 and five Grade 1 victories across the three days.

He saddled five of the first seven home in the Grand National, including winner Nick Rockett, which was ridden by his son Patrick Mullins.

Grand National win puts Mullins odds-on for Trainers' Championship

The Irish trainers' success at Aintree sparked a remarkable turnaround in the UK Trainers' Championship betting.

At the beginning of the week, Dan Skelton was 1/101.10 favourite to win the title for the first time and Mullins, who won last year, was 5/16.00.

Now Skelton is out to 2/13.00 and Mullins is the odds-on favourite. The Englishman still leads the table, with £3,043,540 in prize money for the season.

Mullins, however, has closed the gap significantly and is on £2,921,514, so there is just £122,026 between the pair.

Skelton will throw everything at sustaining his narrrow lead but Mullins has proved adept at targetting the UK's biggest pots and will go to Ayr for this Saturday's Scottish National with his sights set on another lucrative day.

After Saturday's win at Aintree, Mullins told reporters they would see him wherever there was money to be won and his team will head north to Scotland feeling confident of more vcitories that could prove crucial in the UK Trainers' Championship.

They will be at the Sandown for the Jump racing season finale on 26 April too.

Earlier today, Betfair ambassador Paul Nicholls, who has won the UK Trainers' Championship 14 times and sits third in the table this year, discussed the state of the race.

He recalled his own wait to win his first Championship in 2006 and said Skelton's time would come. You can watch the full interview in this week's Ditcheat Diaries below.

Paul will also preview his Scottish National runners, and the rest of his Saturday entries, this Friday in his exclusive Betfair column.

Watch Paul Nicholls' Ditcheat Diaries