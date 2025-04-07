Watch Paul Nicholls' Ditcheat Diaries: Three winners at a fantastic Aintree including two Grade 1s

Three Aintree Grand National Festival wins include two Grade 1s

Cheltenham Gold Cup is long term target for Caldwell Potter

Bravemansgame ran a cracker in Grand National while others were unlucky

Watch Paul Nicholls' Ditcheat Diaries

Team Ditcheat enjoyed a fantastic Grand National Festival at Aintree, with three winners, including two in Grade 1 races, and Paul Nicholls was delighted with his horses' efforts.

He kicked off this week's Ditcheat Diaries with Betfair's Barry Orr by discussing Sans Bruit which Harry Cobden rode to victory on day one of the meeting.

"Harry was riding at the top of his game," said Paul. "But that is easy to do when horses are jumping as well as Sans Bruit was on Thursday, it is easy to do that.

"The spring ground was perfect for Sans Bruit. We might find a race for him before the end of the season."

Caldwell Potter followed his Cheltenham Festival with a Grade 1 victory at Aintree on Friday. Does Paul see him as a Gold Cup horse for next season?

Paul said: "He has put one foot on the bottom rung of the ladder that goes to the top. That's what we will quietly aim at. But he has a long way to go [before the Cheltenham Gold Cup]... We may start him in the Betfair Chase at Haydock in November."

Kalif Du Berlais gave Team Ditcheat their second Grade 1 winner of the Grand National Festival and Paul with Barry that the horse has "the world at his feet".

Paul said: "He is five-years old and there is huge improvement to come from him. He is on the bottom rung of the ladder to climb to the Champion Chase. Next season we will probably have a crack at the Tingle Creek with him. I love that horse. He is exciting."

Paul Nicholls on his Grand National runners

The Grand National on Saturday was won by Willie Mullins' Nick Rockett but Paul was not disappointed with his runners and provided a summary of how they fared.

"Threeunderthrufive ran brilliantly for the first circuit then decided he didn't want to go for a second... Hitman ran out of stamina...

"Bravemansgame ran a super race. He could be interesting back in trip next season in something like the Topham.

"Kandoo Kid might just nearly have clipped heels with I Am Maximus. It was unfortunate. But that's the National... Who knows what would have happened afterwards."

This conversation has been condensed so watch Ditcheat Diaries to hear Paul Nicholls' full comments and read his exclusive Betfair column on Friday for a preview of this weekend's runners.