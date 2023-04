Three 50/1 plus chances to consider for Aintree

Diol Ker has that bit of class about him

Dunboyne - There's just something about this horse"

Having had a close look at each runner during the entry stages in my runner-by-runner guide to the Grand National, offering up three at huge prices to consider seems the next logical step.

I don't want to be throwing anything out here at odds shorter than 50/1 on the Betfair Sportsbook, but I found a lot of dead wood in this contest at big prices.

Dunboyne is the horse I offered as an each-way alternative to the selection in the runner-by-runner guide last week.

His case is not overly compelling, particularly on spring ground, having spent most of his short career on soft/heavy. However, I am not entirely sure that he is ground dependent but more in need of a significant stamina test.

He made up plenty of ground in the Kim Muir - as did the shorter price Mr Incredible (favoured over the two) - and showed a bright turn of foot before his effort petered out. Previously he had never shown a burst of speed and had always looked one-paced.

He is still maturing and getting the hang of things, but his previous Thyestes-second to Carefully Selected showed him in a good light, and he was very strong at the finish there, battling back on the run for home.

Much of his second season over hurdles was with an eye to the Pertemps Handicap Final, but he blew out at Cheltenham on that occasion, and there's a good case to be made that it's probably not his track - I wouldn't judge him too harshly on that run. There's just something about this horse that suggests he has a big pot in him.

Diol Ker has caught the eye on multiple occasions this term, including when narrowly denied in the Paddy Power Handicap at Christmas when a late rattle saw him just held at the line. He is very lightly raced for a nine-year-old, with just 13 runs under his belt over fences, and the return to an extreme stamina test will suit.

He needs to bounce back from a below-par effort at Punchestown last time, but he has now performed poorly there on both visits, so best not to hold that against him.

He has a bit of class and will stay every inch of this distance.

Darasso has plied his trade over various distances and disciplines since joining Joseph O'Brien in 2018, and he is probably as exposed as they come.

However, he has form figures of 132545 over 2m6f or further, and his latest Listed victory came in an excellent time figure.

He also boasts a good record on yielding ground or better, with form figures comprising of six wins from 15 starts since 2019. He is no back number on a going day and should be seriously considered.