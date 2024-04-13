- Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland
- Jockey: Rachael Blackmore
- Age: 6
- Weight: 11st 7lbs
- OR: -
Rachael Blackmore Saturday Aintree Runners: We are hoping Minella Indo can run a big race
Rachael Blackmore has four leading chances on day three of the Aintree Grand National Festival on Saturday, with her big hope coming from Minella Indo in the feature race at 16:00. Read about all her rides here...
-
Rachael has four chances on the final day of the Aintree Grand National Festival
-
Minella Indo gives Rachael Grand National ride
-
Find all of our Saturday tips on our Grand National Hub!
-
Look out for our 'fire' and ice' emojis on the Betfair Exchange!
-
Rachael Blackmore's Serial Winners Fund now on the final straight - Read more here!
-
Bet safely on Aintree Grand National Festival - Read more here
- Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland
- Jockey: Rachael Blackmore
- Age: 11
- Weight: 11st 6lbs
- OR: 159
- Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland
- Jockey: Rachael Blackmore
- Age: 7
- Weight: 11st 7lbs
- OR: -
Aintree Saturday
13:55 - Mahon's Way
Mahon's Way will be stepping up into Grade 1 company when he runs in the Mersey Novices' Hurdle at Aintree on Saturday.
He was disappointing in his two runs after he won his maiden hurdle at Naas in November. They were both at right-handed tracks and, back at Naas the last day, going left-handed again, he seemed to run much better in finishing second to Fun Fun Fun, in front of Mirazur West, who won the Grade 2 novice hurdle at Fairyhouse. He galloped out to the line.
We're hoping that that might be significant, so, back left-handed now again at Aintree, we're hoping that he can go well again. Obviously this is very competitive, he's going to have to improve on what he has done so far if he's going to be involved, but we really think that he is a horse who has a lot of ability and that we just haven't seen the best of him yet. We're hoping that he can be competitive.
15:05 - Hiddenvalley Lake
It was great to see Hiddenvalley Lake bounce back to form last time in the Boyne Hurdle.
He was a high-class novice hurdler last season and, after he fell on his chasing debut at Navan in December, he went back over hurdles for the Boyne Hurdle and he ran out a very good winner of the race.
We're really looking forward to him here. The conditions should suit him well, the trip and the ground should be ideal. He's a lovely horse and he's in great order. He might be a little under the radar, and I think that he can run a big race.
Want to find out more about horse welfare within our sport?
Click here to visit the new HorsePWR website
16:00 - Minella Indo
I'm delighted to have such a fantastic ride in the Grand National. It's such an important, special race. It's brilliant to be riding in the race.
I think if you are down at the start in the Grand National, you have as good a chance as anyone. But to be down at the start on a former Gold Cup winner will be brilliant.
Minella Indo is a very classy horse who I'm hoping will take to Aintree well. It was really disappointing that he didn't get to run at Cheltenham, that the Cross-Country Chase was abandoned. But he's in great order and we're really hoping that he can run a big race. It should be a great race. It always is.
17:00 - Quilixios
I ride Quilixios in the Maghull Chase. Nothing went right in the Arkle at Cheltenham last time, but he was very good on his previous run at Naas. He appreciated the drop back down to two miles, he jumped well and he won nicely.
The Triumph Hurdle winner from 2021, he missed all of last season, so he is still lightly raced. He has been in good form at home, and we're hoping for a good run.
The Timeform verdict on Rachael Blackmore's best chance
Hiddenvalley Lake - 15:05 Aintree
Hiddenvalley Lake has a bit to find on form with his rivals in the Liverpool Hurdle, with Timeform's ratings headed by a pair of former Stayers' Hurdle winners in Sire du Berlais and Flooring Porter.
However, unlike most of this field, Hiddenvalley Lake still has his best days ahead of him. He fell on his chasing debut at Navan but quickly got back on track when reverting to hurdling in the Boyne at Navan last time, impressing with how quickly he settled matters.
That was over two miles and five furlongs but Hiddenvalley Lake won a Grade 3 novice over three miles last season so should have no problem stepping back up in trip.
Get tips every day of Aintree in our Grand National Hub
Watch Rachael Blackmore Serial Winners Fund Finale...
One day to go...-- Betfair Racing (@BetfairRacing) April 12, 2024
Here's the story of @rachaelblackmor's #SerialWinnersFund journey so far...
From Haydock to Aintree, raising over £200k for the @IJF_official / @InjuredJockeys pic.twitter.com/IoRlpG7oBs
GET £20 IN FREE BETS WHEN YOU BET £5
New customers only. Bet £5 on the Betfair Sportsbook and receive £20 in FREE bets once your qualifying bet has been settled. T&Cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.