Rachael Blackmore Saturday Aintree Runners: We are hoping Minella Indo can run a big race

Rachael has four chances on the final day of the Aintree Grand National Festival

Minella Indo gives Rachael Grand National ride

Aintree Saturday

No. 7 Mahon's Way (Ire) SBK 20/1 EXC 29 Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland

Jockey: Rachael Blackmore

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 7lbs

OR: -

Mahon's Way will be stepping up into Grade 1 company when he runs in the Mersey Novices' Hurdle at Aintree on Saturday.

He was disappointing in his two runs after he won his maiden hurdle at Naas in November. They were both at right-handed tracks and, back at Naas the last day, going left-handed again, he seemed to run much better in finishing second to Fun Fun Fun, in front of Mirazur West, who won the Grade 2 novice hurdle at Fairyhouse. He galloped out to the line.

We're hoping that that might be significant, so, back left-handed now again at Aintree, we're hoping that he can go well again. Obviously this is very competitive, he's going to have to improve on what he has done so far if he's going to be involved, but we really think that he is a horse who has a lot of ability and that we just haven't seen the best of him yet. We're hoping that he can be competitive.

No. 8 Hiddenvalley Lake (Ire) SBK 4/1 EXC 6.8 Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland

Jockey: Rachael Blackmore

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 10lbs

OR: -

It was great to see Hiddenvalley Lake bounce back to form last time in the Boyne Hurdle.

He was a high-class novice hurdler last season and, after he fell on his chasing debut at Navan in December, he went back over hurdles for the Boyne Hurdle and he ran out a very good winner of the race.

We're really looking forward to him here. The conditions should suit him well, the trip and the ground should be ideal. He's a lovely horse and he's in great order. He might be a little under the radar, and I think that he can run a big race.

No. 6 Minella Indo (Ire) SBK 14/1 EXC 22 Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland

Jockey: Rachael Blackmore

Age: 11

Weight: 11st 6lbs

OR: 159

I'm delighted to have such a fantastic ride in the Grand National. It's such an important, special race. It's brilliant to be riding in the race.

I think if you are down at the start in the Grand National, you have as good a chance as anyone. But to be down at the start on a former Gold Cup winner will be brilliant.

Minella Indo is a very classy horse who I'm hoping will take to Aintree well. It was really disappointing that he didn't get to run at Cheltenham, that the Cross-Country Chase was abandoned. But he's in great order and we're really hoping that he can run a big race. It should be a great race. It always is.

No. 9 Quilixios SBK 11/1 EXC 13.5 Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland

Jockey: Rachael Blackmore

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 7lbs

OR: -

I ride Quilixios in the Maghull Chase. Nothing went right in the Arkle at Cheltenham last time, but he was very good on his previous run at Naas. He appreciated the drop back down to two miles, he jumped well and he won nicely.

The Triumph Hurdle winner from 2021, he missed all of last season, so he is still lightly raced. He has been in good form at home, and we're hoping for a good run.

The Timeform verdict on Rachael Blackmore's best chance

Hiddenvalley Lake - 15:05 Aintree

Hiddenvalley Lake has a bit to find on form with his rivals in the Liverpool Hurdle, with Timeform's ratings headed by a pair of former Stayers' Hurdle winners in Sire du Berlais and Flooring Porter.

However, unlike most of this field, Hiddenvalley Lake still has his best days ahead of him. He fell on his chasing debut at Navan but quickly got back on track when reverting to hurdling in the Boyne at Navan last time, impressing with how quickly he settled matters.

That was over two miles and five furlongs but Hiddenvalley Lake won a Grade 3 novice over three miles last season so should have no problem stepping back up in trip.

