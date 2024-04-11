Rachael Blackmore Day 1 Aintree Runners: We couldn't be happier with Bob Olinger

Rachael has two chances on day 1 of the Aintree Grand National meeting

Bob Olinger her ride of the day

Aintree Thursday

No. 2 Bob Olinger (Ire) SBK 7/4 EXC 2.98 Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland

Jockey: Rachael Blackmore

Age: 9

Weight: 11st 10lbs

OR: -

I'm really looking forward to riding Bob Olinger in the Aintree Hurdle. He was really good in the Relkeel Hurdle at Cheltenham on New Year's Day. It was great to feel the old Bob Olinger spark again this season. He really felt back to himself. When you have ridden a horse who has the ability that he has, it's great when you get that feeling from him again.

He ran very well then in the Irish Champion Hurdle at the Dublin Racing Festival at Leopardstown, he did well to keep on to finish second to the Champion Hurdler State Man.

He's in great form at home, and hopefully he can continue running like he has been running all season. We couldn't be happier with him, we're really looking forward to him.

No. 1 Dancing On My Own (Ire) SBK 18/1 EXC 20 Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland

Jockey: Rachael Blackmore

Age: 10

Weight: 12st 0lbs

OR: 156

I'm looking forward too to riding Dancing On My Own in the Red Rum Chase. He won this race last year, so we know that he goes well at the track. He is higher in the handicap now, and conditions are going to be very different this year, but we hope that he can run well again.

He would much prefer better conditions, so the soft ground is not ideal, but he's in great order at home and we know that he goes well at Aintree. He was very good there last year, I thought that we went a really good gallop from the start and he stuck at it really well, so hopefully he can run well again.

Timeform: Rachael Balckmore's best chance on Thursday

Bob Olinger was disappointing last season, finding less than looked likely off the bridle, but he has returned to his very best this term and, significantly, has been seeing out his races much better.

He was successful on his first couple of outings, proving especially impressive in the Relkeel Hurdle at Cheltenham, and then ran right up to his best when runner-up to State Man in the Irish Champion Hurdle, finishing five lengths in front of Impaire et Passe who reopposes here.

Bob Olinger is clearly a big player, though arguably the two best bits of form are Impaire Et Passe's runner-up efforts behind Teahupoo in the Hatton's Grace and State Man in the Matheson Hurdle. He could be a big danger if bouncing back from a disappointing display in the Irish Champion where he seemed unsuited by the switch to front-running tactics.

