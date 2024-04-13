Paul Nicholls Grand National Day Aintree Runners: Caldwell Potter earmarked for Aintree on Saturday

Caldwell Potter one of four chances on Day 3

13:20 - Red Risk

No. 1 Red Risk (Fr) SBK 33/1 EXC 48 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Freddie Gingell

Age: 9

Weight: 12st 0lbs

OR: 146

I've kept him for this race since his last run at Haydock two months ago and he goes well fresh, though he has found life tougher since he was chinned by a whisker in the Lanzarote Hurdle on deep ground at Kempton in January last year. So it makes sense to make use of Freddie Gingell's 5lbs claim which is great value.

13:20 - Monmiral

No. 3 Monmiral (Fr) SBK 9/1 EXC 12 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 12lbs

OR: 144

He's been raised 6lbs to a mark of 144 after his excellent victory in the Pertemps Final at Cheltenham. While I thought he had a sporting chance that day I didn't expect him to win like he did. He has always had loads of ability and won the Grade 1 four year old hurdle at this track three years ago. But he hasn't taken to chasing and it was brilliant to see him bounce back over hurdles at the Festival in first time blinkers which he will wear again at Aintree. He seems to have come out of that race in good order.

13:55 - Caldwell Potter

No. 2 Caldwell Potter (Fr) SBK 10/3 EXC 4.2 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 7lbs

OR: -

He is an exciting horse for the future, a chaser in the making, and he didn't run at Cheltenham because I wanted to give him more time to acclimatise after we bought him at a dispersal sale in February in Ireland. He doesn't show a lot at home but he's settled in nicely, has done plenty of schooling, jumps great, and I'm sure he wants this step him up in trip to two and a half miles. I'm still learning about Caldwell Potter who has done all his winning on testing ground. I can't wait to see him run for his new owners.

17:35 - Sorceleur

No. 18 Sorceleur (Fr) SBK 14/1 EXC 18.5 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Age: 4

Weight: 10st 10lbs

OR: -

He's progressive, ran with much promise when third in a Listed bumper at Cheltenham on New Year's day and won his bumper easily by fifteen lengths from the front at Taunton on his latest start. While he is going the right way and has earned a shot at this valuable race he does have to improve on what he has achieved so far. I'd say he has a nice each way chance.

The Timeform verdict on Paul Nicholls' best chance

Caldwell Potter - 13:55 Aintree

Caldwell Potter was a decisive winner of a two-mile Grade 1 novice hurdle at Leopardstown over Christmas on his final start for Gordon Elliott and that form just about gives him the edge over his half-sister Brighterdaysahead who is in receipt of a 7 lb sex allowance.

Caldwell Potter, who makes his first start here for Nicholls following a €740,000 purchase, should benefit from a step up to two and a half miles as he saw things out well in a strongly-run race on testing ground at Leopardstown.

