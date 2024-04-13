Tony Calvin Tips

Lucky 15 Tips for Grand National Day at Aintree: Back 237/1 four-fold on Saturday

Horse racing at Aintree
Tipman's Grand National Day Lucky 15 comes to 237/1

It's Grand National Day at Aintree and Tipman has put together his final four-fold Lucky 15 of the week, which includes a bet in the big race at Aintree, so find out what he is backing...

13:55 - Brighterdaysahead

A horse who went to Cheltenham with a huge reputation but couldn't manage to win and not sure the track really suits his style so prepared to forgive him here as this sharper test should suit much better. Elliot has claimed she's the best horse he has at the moment which is a bold claim and I'm backing her to get back to winning ways here.

16:00 - I Am Maximus

The Willie Mullins trained eight-year-old has a significant piece of form when trouncing Vanillier who was a closing 2nd in last years national recently in the Bobbyjo Chase. Previous grade 1 winner and has looked progressive over the longer trips plus he's been very versatile with conditions. Obviously you will need some luck in running in the national but he represents some real class in this field and should be going very well.

17:00 - Found A Fifty

Very talented horse who probably hasn't got as many wins lately as he should have. However, he's not finished outside the top two. This race looks much weaker than previous assignments, he's well faniced and should take all the beating.

17:35 - Mister Meggit

Skipped Cheltenham and a horse with a real pedigree and potential. He's clearly been aimed at this one ahead of a big season next season. Bumper wins have been working out very well with winners coming all over. He rates as one of the biggest chances of the day.

Back Tipman's E/W Lucky 15 with combined odds for all 4 selections @ 237/1

Bet here

Recommended bets

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

