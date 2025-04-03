Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets for Grand National day at Aintree

Grand National Day begins with a competitive extended three mile handicap in which Kamsinas returns to action for Fergal O'Brien. The eight-year-old gelding will enjoy sounder conditions at Aintree and can pose a threat from a mark of 138, 8lb higher than when successful over two-and-a-half-miles here in October.

With course form in his favour, Kamsinas holds leading claims at generous odds of 14/115.00 on the back of a promising second to Patriotik on his first attempt at the trip under Rules. The point winner stuck to the task well that day proving his stamina capabilities and, in desired conditions in familiar surroundings, he can pose a threat.

A likeable type, Kamsinas is seeking a fifth career victory in the hands of Johnny Burke, having inflicted defeat upon the likes of Be Aware and Long Draw in recent successes, both of whom have boosted the form since.

An each-way selection, Kamsinas can make the frame at the least in this opening contest.

Recommended Bet Back Kamsinas E/W in 13:20 Aintree SBK 14/1

Maximilian faces a stiff task off top-weight on his second run following a lengthy 680-day absence, but a price of 25/126.00 is too big to ignore, particularly with six places available. The imposing son of Adlerflug has suffered an interrupted career so far but had shown a huge amount of promise as a novice hurdler and if he can prove he has retained ability, he can be competitive.

The point winner made a successful start under Rules, winning all of his first four starts for Donald McCain. He was beaten by Henri The Second when upped into Grade Two company at Sandown, but has his excuses and was subsequently given wind surgery, and in his following start, he claimed Grade Two success in the River Don Novices' Hurdle, beating subsequent Grade One Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle winner Stay Away Fay by a length.

On his subsequent start, Maximilian went to Aintree where he finished an excellent second to Apple Away in the Grade One Sefton Novices' Hurdle, but was forced to miss a whole season before being pulled up at Chepstow on his latest start in February.

The nine-year-old makes only his seventh start over hurdles and although he may not have retained all of the ability and promise he had once shown, he is entitled to improve plenty on his reappearance and could be competitive at this level. Completely unexposed in handicap company, the chestnut gelding runs from a mark of 141 and could be worth keeping the faith in at a value price.

Recommended Bet Back Maximilian E/W in 13:20 Aintree SBK 25/1

For win bet purposes in the Grand National, it was hard to split defending champion I Am Maximus and recent Cheltenham Festival Cross Country winner Stumptown, however, the former gets the nod due to his proven form in the race, and although no horse has defied top weight to win the Grand National since Red Rum in 1974, an 8lb rise may not be enough to stop this likeable gelding.

Twelve months ago, the Willie Mullins-trained gelding was an emphatic winner over tough veterans Delta Work and the reopposing Minella Indo, and appeared to have plenty left in reserve when crossing the line. Whilst he faces a stiffer test at the weights this time around, he comes into the race with proven stamina as the reigning champion and the one to beat.

His preparation has been far from ideal this term, as opposed to the season he enjoyed before heading to Aintree last season, however, he's trained by a genius and can produce another fine performance in the world's most famous steeplechase.

Recommended Bet Back I Am Maximus in 16:00 Aintree SBK BSP

Grey gelding Duffle Coat has been running consistently well over fences since finishing a three-quarter-of-a-length second to Senior Chief on chasing debut at Punchestown last season. He finished second in each of his first four starts over the larger obstacles, before finishing a respectable fourth when sent handicapping in Listed company at Punchestown, outrunning his odds of 40/141.00.

That was over two-and-a-half-miles from a mark of 126, and the Gordon Elliott-trained runner was able to show improvement when back up in trip to beat stablemate Salvador Ziggy at a price of 14/115.00 in the Mayo National. He once again performed with credit in a competitive staying handicap when fifth to Idas Boy at Kilbeggan, before being narrowly denied by Pinkerton when a 25/126.00 second in the Galway Plate.

He was partnered by Danny Gilligan that day, who is in the saddle once again, when running from a rating of 140 with 3lb claimed off his racing weight. Only 5lb higher here, with conditions in his favour, he makes each-way appeal at the bottom of the weights and could take another step forward for the step up in trip.

Brought down late on in the National Hunt Chase when last seen, Duffle Coat was sticking to the task well at the time over the 3m6f trip, which bodes well for his chances of seeing out this extra distance, and he can outrun his odds here at 50/151.00.

Recommended Bet Back Duffle Coat E/W in 16:00 Aintree SBK 50/1

Another contender to consider each-way is Henry de Bromhead-trained Minella Indo who finished an excellent third in the race last year from a 1lb higher mark. The former Gold Cup winner is now a 12-year-old, therefore may find it tough to repel all of the younger challengers, however, he has proven himself in the race in the past, which makes him a solid pick for the places.

From a workable mark, the classy veteran can repeat his feat from twelve months ago in the hands of Grand National winning jockey Rachael Blackmore.

Recommended Bet Back Minella Indo E/W in 16:00 Aintree SBK BSP

Making his first appearance for the Philip Hobbs and Johnson White training partnership, Milan gelding Kilwaughter is an intriguing contender in the concluding bumper.

The five-year-old has made only one racecourse appearance to date, when beating Theflyingking under 7lb claimer Stephen Connor at Down Royal for Stuart Crawford. He shaped with promise that day, appearing to have plenty left in reserve, and the form has been franked by the runner up who has won since as well as finishing a narrow second to I'll Sort That, a convincing winner on his next start.

Kilwaughter changed hands for £120,000 following his debut success and now represents a yard who have a strike-rate of 33 percent at Aintree. They also boast a 50 percent win-rate in bumpers this term, which is an eye-catching statistic, and this new recruit could further increase the already impressive number.

Out of Glory Days, Kilwaughter is related to a number of winners including Top Of The Bill and Call Of The Wild and he comes into this race completely unexposed. In an open contest, the exciting prospect makes appeal at odds of 9/110.00 having made a significant impression on debut.