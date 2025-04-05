Grand National Tips

Grand National Festival Tips: Rhys Williams has a Clever 18/1 bet on day three

Aintree
Our racing expert has three selections on Saturday

Our resident tipster has analysed the final day of the Grand National Festival and has three selections...

Watch Racing... Only Bettor for Grand National tips

Aintree - 13:20 - Back Deep Cave

Deep Cave finished well beaten at Sandown last time but that was on very testing ground and I think he could run better than his huge price suggests in the opening race.

He ran fairly well in a couple of three-mile handicaps at Cheltenham earlier in the season before putting in a good performance in defeat at Windsor two starts ago. Although he handles soft ground, I think he could be suited by the switch to quicker ground today and he showed his effectiveness on better ground when winning at Clairefontaine last summer.

It could be that this mark is his limit and this grade could be a bit too tough for Deep Cave but I think the market has overreacted a little to the run last time and any 33/134.00 or bigger appeals.

Recommended Bet

Back Deep Cave in the 13:20 at Aintree 0.5pt e/w

SBK50/1

Aintree - 13:55 - Back Good And Clever

With Lulamba out of the Mersey Novices' Hurdle, it significantly weakens the contest and opens it up and I think the market is underestimating the chance of Good And Clever.

He ran very well in defeat in the bumper at this meeting last season and has put together a string of encouraging runs over hurdles. He looked in need of the run and the experience when finishing second to Regent's Stroll at Newbury and followed that with a very promising run at this track in the Formby. He went out on to the final circuit in touch in a share of last but when appearing out of the fog towards the end of the back straight, he was detached and around fifteen lengths behind the leader. He made a mistake at three out when starting to make headway and then finished strongly out of the fog to take third.

Good And Clever looked short of the speed required for two miles that day and it was once again the case last time at Leopardstown where he moved into a share of second at two out before swiftly being left behind by Kopek Des Bordes but he kept plugging on to take third.

This is significantly weaker company than he faced that day and I think the step up to 2m4f is very likely to suit Good And Clever on the evidence of those three runs. It might be that the ground is a little quicker than ideal but he's handled good to soft ground well and doesn't have an action that suggests he needs it soft so hopefully he will be fine on the better ground. His hurdling is a bit of a concern as any mistakes will be amplified on this surface but I think he's far too big given his ability and any 12/113.00 or bigger appeals.

Recommended Bet

Back Good And Clever in the 13:55 at Aintree 1pt e/w

SBK18/1

Aintree - 14:30 - Back Happygolucky

Happygolucky won this race in 2011 and just six runs later, I think he has a strong chance to repeat that success.

He's had absences of 595 and 683 days during that period but he's shown this season that he still retains plenty of ability. After a promising run over too short at Cheltenham in January, he ran well to finish fourth in the Ultima considering the start didn't go to plan and he was still close up at two out before being left behind by Myretown.

Hopefully the start will go better today and he won't have to be driven along to try to gain a position and I think the ground should be fine for him. There's nothing in this race that looks capable of being remotely as well handicapped as Myretown was at Cheltenham and I think Happygolucky can follow up the success of four years ago. Any 5/16.00 or bigger appeals.

Recommended Bet

Back Happygolucky in the 14:30 at Aintree 1pt e/w

SBK11/2

Now read Mark Milligan's tips for the Grand National Festival here.

Recommended bets

RHYS’ PROFIT/LOSS 2025

Staked: 105.00pts

Returned: 169.93pts

P/L: +64.93pts

Grand National Results

Ebc Group Manifesto Novices' Chase (Grade 1) (1)
13:45, Thursday 3 April 2025

  1. 1 5 Impaire Et Passe (Fr) 9/4
  2. 2 4 Gidleigh Park 7/1
  3. 3 6 Jango Baie (Fr) 6/4
  4. 4 1 Boombawn (Ire) 22/1
  5. 5 8 Rubaud (Fr) 16/1
Full result

Boodles Anniversary 4-Y-O Juvenile Hurdle (Grade 1) (1)
14:20, Thursday 3 April 2025

  1. 1 13 Murcia (Fr) 11/4
  2. 2 6 Live Conti (Fr) 16/1
  3. 3 9 Puturhandstogether (Ire) 6/4
  4. 4 5 Give It To Me Oj 28/1
  5. 5 11 Wendrock (Fr) 10/1
Full result

Brooklands Golden Miller Chronograph Bowl Chase (Grade 1) (1)
14:55, Thursday 3 April 2025

  1. 1 4 Gaelic Warrior (Ger) 11/4
  2. 2 5 Grey Dawning (Ire) 9/4
  3. 3 7 Stage Star (Ire) 11/1
  4. 4 8 The Real Whacker (Ire) 12/1
  5. 5 1 Ahoy Senor (Ire) 6/1
Full result

William Hill Aintree Hurdle (Grade 1) (1)
15:30, Thursday 3 April 2025

  1. 1 5 Lossiemouth (Fr) 5/4
  2. 2 7 Wodhooh (Fr) 17/2
  3. 3 6 Take No Chances (Ire) 28/1
  4. 4 4 Break My Soul (Ire) 125/1
  5. 5 3 Tellherthename (Ire) 80/1
Full result

Randox Foxhunters' Open Hunters' Chase (2)
16:05, Thursday 3 April 2025

  1. 1 14 Gracchus De Balme (Fr) 22/1
  2. 2 15 Jet Plane (Ire) 11/1
  3. 3 17 Lifetime Ambition (Ire) 5/1
  4. 4 20 My Drogo 5/1
  5. 5 1 A Jet Of Our Own (Ire) 125/1
Full result

Close Brothers Red Rum Handicap Chase (Premier Handicap) (1)
16:40, Thursday 3 April 2025

  1. 1 9 Sans Bruit (Fr) 5/1
  2. 2 6 Calico (Ger) 10/1
  3. 3 13 Inedit Star (Fr) 18/1
  4. 4 4 Gunsight Ridge 28/1
  5. 5 8 Dr T J Eckleburg (Ire) 28/1
Full result

Goffs Nickel Coin Mares' Standard Open National Hunt Flat (Grade 2) (1)
17:15, Thursday 3 April 2025

  1. 1 16 Seo Linn (Ire) 15/8
  2. 2 11 La Conquiere (Fr) 22/1
  3. 3 10 Kingston Queen (Ire) 14/1
  4. 4 14 Queen Kate 50/1
  5. 5 18 St Jessica (Ire) 80/1
Full result
 

Huyton Asphalt Franny Blennerhassett Memorial Mildmay Novices' Chase (Grade 1) (1)
13:45, Friday 4 April 2025

  1. 1 1 Caldwell Potter (Fr) 11/4
  2. 2 4 Jordans (Fr) 11/1
  3. 3 7 The Changing Man (Ire) 11/1
Full result

William Hill Handicap Hurdle (Premier Handicap) (1)
14:20, Friday 4 April 2025

  1. 1 22 Wellington Arch 14/1
  2. 2 9 Kopeck De Mee (Fr) 8/1
  3. 3 7 Favour And Fortune (Ire) 12/1
  4. 4 2 Impose Toi (Fr) 7/1
  5. 5 15 Ike Sport (Fr) 28/1
Full result

Trustatrader Top Novices' Hurdle (Grade 1) (1)
14:55, Friday 4 April 2025

  1. 1 8 Salvator Mundi (Fr) 7/2
  2. 2 5 Romeo Coolio 2/1
  3. 3 4 Karbau (Fr) 33/1
  4. 4 2 Jet To Vegas (Ire) 14/1
  5. 5 6 Royal Infantry (Ire) 28/1
Full result

My Pension Expert Melling Chase (Grade 1) (1)
15:30, Friday 4 April 2025

  1. 1 2 Jonbon (Fr) 4/6
  2. 2 4 Protektorat (Fr) 7/1
  3. 3 3 Matata (Ire) 16/1
Full result

Randox Supporting Prostate Cancer Uk Topham Handicap Chase (Premier Handicap) (1)
16:05, Friday 4 April 2025

  1. 1 2 Gentleman De Mee (Fr) 14/1
  2. 2 27 Lisnamult Lad (Ire) 22/1
  3. 3 22 The Goffer (Ire) 14/1
  4. 4 16 Amirite (Ire) 18/1
  5. 5 5 James Du Berlais (Fr) 10/1
Full result

Oddschecker Sefton Novices' Hurdle (Grade 1) (1)
16:40, Friday 4 April 2025

  1. 1 7 Julius Des Pictons (Fr) 14/1
  2. 2 11 Minella Rescue (Ire) 50/1
  3. 3 4 Crest Of Fortune 25/1
  4. 4 12 Mister Meggit (Ire) 7/2
  5. 5 15 Familiar Dreams 6/1
Full result

Hallgarten And Novum Wines Handicap Hurdle (Conditional Jockeys' And Amateur Riders') (2)
17:15, Friday 4 April 2025

  1. 1 13 She's A Saint (Ire) 25/1
  2. 2 8 Slugger 12/1
  3. 3 4 Celtic Dino (Fr) 9/4
  4. 4 16 Jack Hyde (Ire) 11/1
  5. 5 3 Alnilam (Fr) 15/2
Full result
 

William Hill Top Price Guarantee Handicap Hurdle (Premier Handicap) (1)
13:20, Saturday 5 April 2025

  1. 1 20 Deep Cave (Ire) 28/1
  2. 2 12 Timmy Tuesday (Ire) 11/2
  3. 3 17 Double Powerful (Ire) 7/1
  4. 4 14 Park Of Kings (Ire) 12/1
  5. 5 19 Catch Him Derry (Ire) 5/1
Full result

Turners Mersey Novices' Hurdle (Grade 1) (1)
13:55, Saturday 5 April 2025

  1. 1 5 Honesty Policy (Ire) 5/1
  2. 2 11 Regent's Stroll (Ire) 9/1
  3. 3 3 Funiculi Funicula (Fr) 12/1
  4. 4 8 Koktail Divin (Fr) 17/2
  5. 5 6 Horaces Pearl (Fr) 4/1
Full result

William Hill Handicap Chase (Freebooter) (Premier Handicap) (1)
14:30, Saturday 5 April 2025

  1. 1 9 Cruz Control (Fr) 10/1
  2. 2 2 Imperial Saint (Fr) 11/4
  3. 3 15 Erne River (Ire) 25/1
  4. 4 11 Weveallbeencaught (Ire) 17/2
  5. 5 8 Happygolucky (Ire) 4/1
Full result

Ivy Liverpool Hurdle (Grade 1) (1)
15:05, Saturday 5 April 2025

  1. 1 5 Hiddenvalley Lake (Ire) 12/1
  2. 2 10 Strong Leader 5/1
  3. 3 13 Jetara (Ire) 15/2
  4. 4 12 The Wallpark (Ire) 6/1
  5. 5 7 Kitzbuhel (Fr) 10/3
Full result

Randox Grand National Handicap Chase (Premier Handicap) (1)
16:00, Saturday 5 April 2025

  1. 0 21 Idas Boy (Ire) 100/1
  2. 1 3 Nick Rockett (Ire) 33/1
  3. 2 1 I Am Maximus (Fr) 7/1
  4. 3 4 Grangeclare West (Ire) 33/1
  5. 4 18 Iroko (Fr) 13/2
Full result
 

