Grand National Tips

Betfair's Grand National Festival Offer: Get a completely free bet on any racing multiple across Aintree

  • Editor
  • 2:00 min read
Grand National horse racing at Aintree
Get a Completely Free Racing Multiple Across Aintree's Grand National Festival from Betfair

Betfair are giving new and existing customers a completely free racing miltiple bet to be used from Wednesday 2 to Saturday 5 April to make the Grand National Festival 2025... 

Timeform Superboost

Nicky Henderson's Jango Baie won the Grade 1 Arkle Chase at the Cheltenham Festival last month, continuing his streak of never finishing outside of the top three in his career (eight starts), and on Thursday you can back him at the super-boosted price of 1/12.00 (from 2/51.40) to finish in the top three in the 13:45 at Aintree.

To take advantage of this superboost just click on the odds in the below bet banner to go directly to the preloaded betslip.

*Please Note. This superboost is provided by the Betfair Sportsbook and not by any of our tipsters or writers.

Recommended Bet

Back Jango Baie to finish in the Top 3 in 13:45 Aintree

SBK1/1

Betfair are giving new and existing customers a completely free bet to mark this year's Grand National Festival

The world's most famous horse race takes place this Saturday so to celebrate the occasion Betfair are offering customers the chance to get involved in a fun and responsible way.

Eligible customers will get a completely free multiple bet that can be used on any horse racing from 2-5 April. 

Completely Free Bet for Aintree 2025

The Grand National Festival takes place across three days, from 3-5 April, at Aintree and it is not just about the headline race on Saturday. So there are plenty of opportunities for punters to use their completey free multiple bet.

Betfair ambassador and Grand National winning trainer Paul Nicholls has been eyeing Aintree all season. He has runners on each day of the Aintree Festival and you can get his exclusive insight on their chances by reading his Betfair blog

The same goes for Grand National winning jockey Rachael Blackmore who also writes exclusively for Betfair about the horses she will be riding at Aintree. 

Rachael Blackmore Grand National trophy.jpg

Betfair tipsters will also be recommending their best bets for Aintree, from Thursday to Saturday, so you will have plenty of expert opinion about where to find potential winners for your completely free racing multiple.

If betting on the Grand National itself is what you want to do then read Katie Midwinter's runner-by-runner guide to the National to find out everything you need to know about each horse trying to etch their name in history this Saturday. 

You've read the offer now listen to tips for Thursday at Aintree! 

Now read Grand National Festival previews and get the best bets

GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK

New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

Paul Nicholls

Paul Nicholls Grand National Festival Day 2 Runners: Afadil is my best chance at Aintree on Friday

  • Paul Nicholls
Betfair ambassador Paul Nicholls
Grand National Tips

Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets at Aintree on Friday from 11/4 to 20/1

  • Katie Midwinter
Horse Racing tipster Katie Midwinter
Grand National Tips

Grand National Festival Tips: Kevin Blake has three selections for Day 2 of Aintree from 11/10 to 11/1

  • Kevin Blake
Betfair tipster Kevin Blake

Most Read Stories

  1. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Paul Nicholls Grand National Festival Day 2 Runners: Afadil is my best chance at Aintree on Friday

  2. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Grand National Festival Tips: Kevin Blake has three selections for Day 2 of Aintree from 11/10 to 11/1

  3. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Rachael Blackmore Grand National Festival Day 2: Amirite my sole ride in the Topham Handicap Chase

  4. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Aintree Grand National Meeting Friday Tips: Bad can be good for us in day two treble

  5. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Aintree Grand National Meeting Friday Tips: Bad can be good for us in day two treble

Cheltenham...Only Bettor Podcast

Cheltenham...Only Bettor

Cheltenham Festival 2025 Debrief

  • Joe Dyer
Cheltenham...Only Bettor

Cheltenham Festival 2025 best bets

  • Editor

Latest Racing ...Only Bettor Podcast

Racing...Only Bettor

Aintree Day 2 Tips

  • Editor
Racing...Only Bettor

Aintree Day 1 Tips

  • Editor

Latest Weighed-In Podcast

Weighed In

Mullen it over

  • Joe Dyer
Weighed In

A Red Letter Day

  • Editor