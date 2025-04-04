Aintree Grand National Festival Tips: Key Timeform data for day two including a clear ratings choice

Watch Racing... Only Bettor Day 2 Aintree Tips!

Three of the runners in Aintree's Mildmay Novices' Chase (13:45) ran in last month's all-Irish Brown Advisory at Cheltenham where Stellar Story fared best of them when rallying for second behind outsider Lecky Watson. Gordon Elliott's strong stayer looks the pick of the Irish quartet in this contest, especially if this is a more truly run race than he got last time, but Handstands heads the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings and looks the one to beat for Ben Pauling.

Handstands won three of his four starts over hurdles last season and has a similar record over fences this term. A faller on his chasing debut, he has made an excellent impression since in running up a hat-trick in graded contests, with his latest success coming in the Scilly Isles Novices' Chase at Sandown where he made all the running and gamely held off the challenge of future Arkle winner Jango Baie by a short head.

Handstands' other win at Sandown this season in the Esher Novices' Chase was over three miles so the return to a longer trip here is also in his favour.

The two and a half mile handicap hurdle at Aintree (14:20) looks wide open but Fergal O'Brien's Tintintin heads the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings and this reliable sort can go close from near the bottom of the weights.

This is Tintin's time of year as he won twice last spring, at Taunton and Cheltenham, before finishing third when upped in grade for the Swinton at Haydock in May. While he's yet to win this season, he has made the frame in the Greatwood at Cheltenham in the autumn and the Imperial Cup at Sandown last month when catching the eye.

Still with plenty to do entering the straight last time, Tintintin made good progress from two out and closed all the way to the line to be beaten less than a length into fourth behind Go Dante, earning the 'Horse In Focus' flag. That suggests Tintintin's turn is near, and he can open his account for the season over this longer trip.

Aintree's Top Novices' Hurdle (14:55) often serves as a consolation event for horses beaten in the Supreme at Cheltenham, and Gordon Elliott's Romeo Coolio can become the fourth consecutive winner of this contest to have made the frame in the Supreme beforehand.

Runner-up in last season's Champion Bumper, Romeo Coolio was a clear-cut winner of a Grade 1 at Leopardstown over Christmas and went close to matching that level of form when third behind odds-on Kopek des Bordes at Cheltenham, earning the 'Horse In Focus' flag. His jumping was slicker than the eventual winner, though he couldn't match the favourite's turn of foot when it mattered.

While Romeo Coolio therefore gives the impression he'll stay further than two miles, he sets a high standard at this trip, being 8 lb clear in the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings, and has the beating of the Mullins pair Salvator Mundi and Karbau on their running at Cheltenham.

