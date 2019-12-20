Gordon Elliott: Milan my best chance at Thurles on Saturday

*Best Chance - Milan Native (12:10)

Big step up in trip should be no problem

12:10 - Milan Native

I've been happy with his first two runs over fences and I'm hoping that he will take a step forward for this step up in trip. He is taking a big jump up in distance but he has always shaped as though he was a stayer and I don't think this trip will be a problem for him. He's in good form and ran a nice race over this course last month so I'm hoping that he can go close.

Needs a return to her best

14:30 - Ocean Voyage

She's struggled a bit on her last couple of runs so I would say she is best watched today. She will enjoy the soft ground and seems to be in good form so hopefully she will be able to give a reasonable account of herself but she is going to have to return to her best if she is to get closely involved.

Each-way chance on best form

15:05 - Thunder Down Under

He struggled on his last run at Clonmel but I'm hoping that this longer trip will suit him much better and I think he is a better horse than he has gotten to show over hurdles so far. His fourth to Latest Exhibition and Thatsy at Galway a couple of months ago was quite a nice run and if he can run to a similar level here he's in with a solid each-way chance.

Track and ground fine so good run anticipated

15:40 - Getabay

His debut run at Navan over a month ago was quite a respectable one. Beforehand it looked a reasonable bumper and he ran a solid race to finish sixth. He has definitely sharpened up and improved for that run and the form of that race looks solid with the fourth horse having gone on to win a bumper last week. He shouldn't have any problem switching to this type of track and the ground will be fine for him so I'd hope for a nice showing.