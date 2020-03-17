Gordon Elliott Exclusive: Irish Grand National possibly next for Tiger Roll

Obviously it was disappointing news about Aintree but I think we all have to see the bigger picture here and any decision that is made for the greater good is the right decision. This is an unprecedented crisis that the world is facing up to and you can see from the measures being taken everywhere just how serious the situation is.

Change of plan for Tiger Roll

The cancellation of Aintree means that we are going to have to change direction with Tiger Roll. As everyone know this is a rapidly evolving situation and you can't plan too far ahead these days but if racing in Ireland were to continue as it is I would hope to run him in either the Irish Grand National or the Punchestown Gold Cup.

He pulled up off a mark of 151 when he last ran in the Irish Grand National three years ago and he is going to have a vastly tougher task this time but I feel he is a different horse and a better horse nowadays and it would be interesting to see what level he can perform to over regulation fences.

So as of today his training regime will continue as normal and we will build up towards a possible Irish Grand National bid.

Testing ground went against us at Cheltenham

Tiger Roll is very well in himself and came out of Cheltenham in great shape. It's always disappointing to lose but I would say two things about last week. Firstly the winner is an exceptional cross country horse who could dominate this division for years. Secondly the testing ground wouldn't have suited Tiger Roll and he gave his all but you could see that the ground took its toll on him in the closing stages.

If he were to get on better ground later this spring I'd have no doubt that he could better the form he showed at Cheltenham.

As for next season we will have Tiger Roll around and everything will revolve around a trip to Aintree and a bid for a third Grand National. A lot of water has to pass under the bridge between now and then but the hope is that he will be back at Aintree next year.

We did have plenty of other horses for the National but most if not all are also engaged in the Irish Grand National and provided that goes ahead many of them will go to Fairyhouse instead.