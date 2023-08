Tony Montana fancied in competitive 3-y-o handicap

Mark has two other selections later in the card

Free bet for customers betting £5 on multis. T&Cs apply.

No. 4 (12) Tony Montana SBK 12/1 EXC 12 Trainer: John & Thady Gosden

Jockey: Kevin Stott

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: 92

The 3-y-o handicap over 1m 4f at Goodwood (13:50) on Wednesday really is a cracker, with all the top stables represented and cases to be made for many of the 12-runner strong line up.

The William Haggas-trained Amleto is the market leader at the time of writing and the case for him is a clear one, being a full-brother to the stable's 2018 Arc runner-up Sea Of Class, who gets into his first handicap off what could be a very lenient mark of 89 given that pedigree.

However, having been well tipped up elsewhere, his price is now short enough price in such a competitive race, and I'm siding with the John & Thady Gosden runner Tony Montana, who has bags of potential himself and also boasts a classy pedigree (half-brother to a Lancashire Oaks winner).

The selection was a comfortable winner of a novice contest at Newbury last time having been pitched in the deep end prior to that when running down the field in the group 3 Hampton Court Stakes at Royal Ascot on his previous start.

The switch back to handicap company should show him in a better light and his mark of 92 still looks workable.

With the each-way terms on the Sportsbook making plenty of appeal here - we have four places to go at - Tony Montana is worth backing at a tempting 14/115.00.

Back Tony Montana each-way, four places @ 14/115.00 Bet now

No. 5 (10) Queen Regent SBK 6/1 EXC 7.8 Trainer: John & Thady Gosden

Jockey: Oisin Murphy

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: 90

I'm sticking with the Gosdens in the 1m 2f fillies' handicap at 16:45, where the lightly-raced Queen Regent looks sure to put in a bold bid.

This daughter of Roaring Lion made her debut at Kempton in February, finishing third to Veil Of Shadows in race that ended up working out well, the runner-up going on to win next time, while several of those further back also posted improved efforts next time.

The selection went in herself on her second start, winning a small novice contest at Newcastle later that month, not having to be fully extended to take care of Reflective Star by just under a length.

For me, though, it's her most recent start that makes her of particular interest as she steps into handicap company for the first time.

That came at Wolverhampton last month, where Queen Regent shaped well in second, tackling a longer trip than previously, ending up caught further back than ideal when the winner kicked from the front.

That was a slowly run affair and she had all on trying to reel in one who'd had the run of things, particularly when you consider she was shouldering a 7lb penalty and had a five-month layoff to overcome.

She should be spot on for this assignment, and again the places terms are favourable on the Sportsbook, where we can get four places despite the race attracting only 12 runners.

Back Queen Regent each-way, four places @ 6/16.80 Bet now

No. 14 (7) Love De Vega (Ire) SBK 8/1 EXC 10.5 Trainer: Charlie Johnston

Jockey: Frankie Dettori

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 1lbs

OR: 79

Rhoscolyn was back to form when runner-up at Beverley last time, a run that looks even better when you consider he met some trouble, too.

He can obviously make a splash off the same mark in the 7f handicap that closes the card at 17:20, but there's not much juice left in his price and I prefer the claims of Love De Vega from an each-way angle.

The Johnston stable loves to target the big handicaps here and the fact that they've booked Frankie Dettori for the mount suggest they mean business.

Love De Vega has the look of a horse who's been specifically laid out of this race to me, a recent pipe-opener returning from nine months away sure to have been of benefit.

The selection also gets to race from just 1lb above his last winning mark, that coming over this trip at Newmarket last summer, and he's a colt who could well turn out to be a real 7f specialist.

His draw in seven is a good one and I expect him to be given an uncomplicated ride, while we also have the bonus of five places to go at on the Sportsbook.