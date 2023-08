Useful hurdler fancied in opening staying contest

Two more selections including Golden Mile bet

No. 17 Tronador (Ire) SBK 9/1 EXC 10.5 Trainer: Gordon Elliott, Ireland

Jockey: Joe Fanning

Age: 7

Weight: 8st 0lbs

OR: 79

The opening staying handicap (13:50) on Goodwood's Thursday card promises to be a real slog and the winner will need to get every yard of the extended 2m 4f trip.

My modus operandi for these types of races on the flat is to zero in on horse who are primarily from jumping yards and who have already shown a decent level of form over obstacles. Several in here fit the bill.

None, though, makes more appeal than Gordon Elliott's raider Tronador, who is near the foot of the weights and won't have any problems with conditions or stamina.

He was a winner on the flat over 2m 1f at Limerick off a mark of 69 in June and has subsequently run well to finish placed over hurdles too. That effort was particularly encouraging as he'd been a little bit out of sorts when last seen over obstacles.

Tronador does race from a touch out of the handicap but for me that's neither here nor there as he still gets in off a featherweight and has one of the best lightweight jockeys in the country in Joe Fanning taking the mount.

Calling The Wind heads the weights and the betting, but this will be a proper test and I have my doubts as to whether he can see it out well enough under his welter burden.

No. 7 (4) Tacarib Bay SBK 6/1 EXC 8.8 Trainer: Richard Hannon

Jockey: Sean Levey

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 8lbs

OR: 103

Although horses can run well from high draws in the Golden Mile Handicap (15:00), I'd still prefer to be drawn low and am hoping Tacarib Bay can build on his really encouraging effort last time from stall four.

That run came in a valuable 7f handicap at Ascot, where the newly-gelded Tacarib Bay comfortably beat everything drawn on his side but still only ended up finishing sixth, with the five ahead of him all racing on the opposite flank.

His Ascot effort suggests Richard Hannon's charge can certainly win a big handicap from his current mark and he'll have no issues stepping back up to a mile here.

The selection has shown tactical speed in the past so I'm hopeful he won't get shuffled back from a beneficial berth. He seems effective on most types of ground, a trait that should come in handy given the current unpredictable summer weather.

An excellent offer of six places on the Sportsbook makes siding with Tacarib Bay even more attractive from an each-way perspective.

No. 6 (3) Maso Bastie SBK 9/2 EXC 6 Trainer: James Fanshawe

Jockey: Callum Shepherd

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 87

Nader King has the look of a typical Sir Michael Stoute improver in the 1m 3f handicap (17:20) that closes the card, but he heads the betting and there isn't too much juice left in his price for each-way backers (four places available on the Sportsbook).

One who is a touch bigger and retains just as much potential is James Fanshawe's Maso Bastie. He broke his maiden on the all-weather at Lingfield in December, showing a good attitude to get the better of Miss Dolly Rocker by a short head.

The son of Churchill followed up on turf debut next time at Nottingham, where he showed an ability to handle an easy surface, his tenacity again the dominant factor as he came home a head to the good of subsequent winner Tempered Soul.

Maso Bastie was back on the all-weather for his handicap debut last time, shaping as if still in good form but a bit tapped for toe when the winner kicked. A stronger overall gallop would likely have suited him better.

And that last point could be the most pertinent in regard to this race, as there seems to be a bit of pace on and it should a good test, something that ought to suit our selection.

