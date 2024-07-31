Glorious Goodwood Day Two Tips: Rhys Williams fancies Duke to break his maiden

Eyecatching run at Royal Ascot

French Duke was a big eyecatcher at Royal Ascot and I think he has a strong chance to get off the mark in this company.

He was gradually restrained to race towards the back of the field and was then hampered by Chantilly which led to him racing keenly without cover. He made headway very wide on the track and that progress continued on the final bend to take him into a challenging position two furlongs out but the effort of making such a big move out wide took its toll and he faded to finish sixth.

Given how much went wrong for him, I think French Duke did well to finish sixth and he shaped as though he could have plenty more to come off this mark when the race panned out better for him. A hood goes on today, which will hopefully lead to him settling better through the first half of the race, and he should be able to gain a position nearer the inside than at Ascot.

It may be that he will be better over a bit shorter but I think he could prove to be a level above this opposition and any 3/14.00 or bigger appeals.

Recommended Bet Back French Duke in the 13:50 at Goodwood 1pt win SBK 10/3

At a bigger price, I think Crown Of India could run better than the market suggests on his handicap debut.

He ran a promising race at Salisbury two starts ago when he could never get a completely clear run in the home straight and he was unlucky to be beaten half a length into third.

They decided to put a hood on him for the first time at Doncaster on his latest start but that seemed to switch him off too much during the race and he didn't travel with the same enthusiasm as at Salisbury. The hood has been taken off again today, which looks a positive for his chance, and I think the likely good pace should play to his strengths too as he seemed the type that takes a little while to hit top gear at Salisbury. Any 14/115.00 or bigger appeals.