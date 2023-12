Jonbon and Constitution Hill odds-on favs

Completely free horseracing multiple this weekend

Constitution Hill and Jonbon are both odds-on favourites for their respective Betfair Grade One races at Sandown on Saturday.

Nicky Henderson's Cheltenham winner Constitution Hill is 1/51.20 to win the Betfair Fighting Fifth at 13:15.

His stablemate Shishkin, who refused to run on his planned season comeback last month, is 16/117.00 in the Betfair Sportsbook race market.

If Henderson's pair run then the 7/18.00 that some Betfair Exchange ante-post punters got about Constitution Hill and the 31/132.00 about Shishkin will look like inspired risk taking.

The favourite's nearest challenger at the two day stage is Love Envoi 7/18.00.

Betfair Tingle Creek looks like a one horse race

As for the Tingle Creek, in which Jonbon is 2/91.22, Betfair Spokesman, Barry Orr, said on Thursday:

"Our betting suggests that the Tingle Creek is a one-horse race and in all reality the question is how short Jonbon goes off. He was 1/51.20 (just after declarations on Thursday) and that seems about right given his seasonal reappearance victory.

"Even allowing for an improved performance from Edwardstone it's very difficult to see his turning around that Cheltenham defeat."

Last year's winner Edwardstone 6/17.00 is one of four trying to cause and upset against Jonbon. The others are Boothill 14/115.00, Haddex Des Obeaux 16/117.00 and Nube Negra 20/121.00.

JPR is number One for Betfair Henry VIII

JPR One is the favourite to win a competitive Betfair Henry VIII Novices Chase at 13:50 that saw seven declared on Monday.

The Joe Tizzard-trained six-year-old is 15/82.88 claim a Grade 1 success following his last fence fall at Cheltenham on 17 November.

The race is the most competitive of the three Betfair Grade 1 contests, according to the Betfair markets, and six were declared on Thursday.

Colonel Harry, Iceo and Unexpected Party are all 7/24.50.

Two days of Betfair-sponsored racing on Friday and Saturday at Sandown is not to be missed and we will have more updates in the build-up, including Paul Nicholls' preview of his runners and Tony Calvin's betting tips for both days.