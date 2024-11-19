Betfair Tingle Creek Chase: Jonbon 1/2 favourite for repeat win
There are 10 entries for next month's Betfair Tingle Creek Chase at Sandown Park and it's last year's winner who heads the betting two-and-a-half weeks out...
Strong field of 10 declared for 7 December race at Sandown
Jonbon odds-on to win again but improving up-and-comers can compete
Jonbon heads a 10-strong market for the Betfair Tingle Creek Chase at Sandown on 7 December after the first round of declarations.
Last year's winner is the 1/21.50 favourite to win the big race which takes place a fortnight from this Saturday.
The Grade 1 contest is the highlight of the two-day Betfair-sponsored festival and the 10 entries indicate that we could be in a for an exciting renewal.
Betfair Tingle Creek Update-- Betfair Racing (@BetfairRacing) November 19, 2024
10 Entries with Jonbon top of the market.
🏇 1/2 Jonbon
🏇 4/1 Found A Fifty
🏇 11/2 Edwardstone
🏇 7/1 Quilixios
🏇 8/1 Boothill
🏇 8/1 JPR One
🏇 14's BAR pic.twitter.com/dEWc1MJLgF
Found A Fifty 4/15.00 comes next in the betting and, fresh from winning the Fortria Chase at Navan last Saturday, Gordon Elliott's runner is one to watch.
Then there's Edwardstone who won the Betfair Tingle Creek Chase for Alan King two years ago and can be backed at 11/26.50 in 2024.
Betfair Tingle Creek Festival promises two days of top jumps racing
The Betfair Tingle Creek Festival kicks off on Friday 6 December with a six-race card, headlined by the Grade Two Winter Novices' Hurdle over two-and-a-half miles.
Then it's Betfair Tingle Creek Saturday with two Grade One races on the card - the Henry VIII Novices' Chase and the feature race discussed above.
Betfair spokesman, Barry Orr, commented today: ''Following his winning seasonal debut at Cheltenham on Friday it's no surprise to see last year's winner, Jonbon, heading the market at 1/21.50.
"Ten entries is a decent number though and the Fortria winner, Found A Fifty, is an improving up-and-comer who may give him something to think about.''
We will have more updates on the latest Betfair Tingle Creek Chase entries and odds in the run-up to 7 December.
