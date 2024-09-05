Betfair Sprint Cup Betting: Inisherin 7/2 favourite for Haydock Group 1 in field of 16
The 2024 Betfair Sprint Cup takes place at Haydock on Saturday and, while Group 1 winning superstar Inisherin is the favourite after declarations, it is a wide open race...
-
16 left in at Haydock after Thursday's declaration stage
-
Inisherin still the favourite at 7/24.50 to wn Group 1
-
Betfair go four places in the Sprint Cup on Saturday
-
Get your Completely Free Bet on racing multiples for Haydock's Sprint Cup meeting
-
Money Back as a free bet if your horse loses on the Betfair Exchange in the 13:15 Haydock
Listen to this week's Racing Only Bettor for more tips...
Inisherin is the 7/24.50 favourite to win the Betfair Sprint Cup at Haydock on Saturday after declarations left the race with a field of 16.
He is seeking his second Group 1 victory of the season having already landed the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot and Tom Eaves will be on board again.
Earlier this week, Inisherin's trainer Kevin Ryan told Betfair: "Inisherin is in great form, all his fast work is finished and he had his last gallop on Saturday. We have had an uninterrupted preparation and all his work has gone to plan when we wanted to do it, and he is very fresh and well."
Elite Status aims to challenge Inisherin in Betfair Sprint Cup
Inisherin backers be warned - the Betfair Sprint Cup has not been won by the favourite in the last three renewals - so where else should we be looking for a potential winner?
Next in the betting comes Elite Status 6/17.00 who is stepping up to Group 1 company for the first time after his Group 3 Hackwood Stakes victory at Newbury, where he beat Lake Forest and Kind Of Blue - the latter of which runs here.
Swingalong 15/28.50 ran a big race in the Betfair Sprint Cup in 2023 to come fourth and finished ahead of Inisherin at Newmarket in July.
Meanwhile, Betfair tipster Daryl Carter believes that Bucanero Fuerte has "sounds claims" at 14/115.00.
The Met Office forecast a dry couple of days before Saturday which could mean good ground at Haydock.
Get free bet and four places for Betfair Sprint Cup
Betfair are offering four places for the Betfair Sprint Cup and, what's more, they are also offering punters a completely free horse racing bet this weekend to mark the occasion.
Betfair's Barry Orr had this to say about the big race: ''As the betting suggests, it's an ultra open renewal, and a division currently without any real star but, hopefully, one of these can put their hand up and grab this Group 1 with authority.
"Inisherin has been favourite throughout the betting, but punters are taking advantage of additional each-way places, and we've seen money for two Irish runners, Givemethebeatboys, 14/115.00 into 10/111.00 and Bucanero Fuerte at 14/115.00.''
The Betfair Sprint Cup Odds after Thursday declaration
7/24.50 Inisherin
6/17.00 Elite Status
8/19.00 Jasour
8/19.00 Swingalong
10/111.00 Givemethebeatboys, Montassib
11/112.00 shouldvebeenaring
14/115.00 Bucanero Fuerte, Kind Of Blue
20/121.00 Art Power, Annaf, Spycatcher
25/126.00 Moss Tucker, Unequal Love, Flora Of Bermuda
50/151.00 Vadream
Now read Betfair Sprint Cup Runner-By-Runner Guide: 14/1 Buc the trend with Fuerte in Sprint Cup
GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK
New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Northumberland Plate Big Race Verdict: Golden could rule the roost on Saturday
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Northumberland Plate Big Race Verdict: Golden could rule the roost on Saturday
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies 25/1 Grey at Newmarket
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Royal Ascot Day 5 Tips: Kevin Blake's trio of bets up to 8/1 for Saturday
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Royal Ascot 2025: Everything you need to know in our Ultimate Guide