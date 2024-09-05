Betfair Sprint Cup Betting: Inisherin 7/2 favourite for Haydock Group 1 in field of 16

Listen to this week's Racing Only Bettor for more tips...

Inisherin is the 7/24.50 favourite to win the Betfair Sprint Cup at Haydock on Saturday after declarations left the race with a field of 16.

He is seeking his second Group 1 victory of the season having already landed the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot and Tom Eaves will be on board again.

Earlier this week, Inisherin's trainer Kevin Ryan told Betfair: "Inisherin is in great form, all his fast work is finished and he had his last gallop on Saturday. We have had an uninterrupted preparation and all his work has gone to plan when we wanted to do it, and he is very fresh and well."

Elite Status aims to challenge Inisherin in Betfair Sprint Cup

Inisherin backers be warned - the Betfair Sprint Cup has not been won by the favourite in the last three renewals - so where else should we be looking for a potential winner?

Next in the betting comes Elite Status 6/17.00 who is stepping up to Group 1 company for the first time after his Group 3 Hackwood Stakes victory at Newbury, where he beat Lake Forest and Kind Of Blue - the latter of which runs here.

Swingalong 15/28.50 ran a big race in the Betfair Sprint Cup in 2023 to come fourth and finished ahead of Inisherin at Newmarket in July.

Meanwhile, Betfair tipster Daryl Carter believes that Bucanero Fuerte has "sounds claims" at 14/115.00.

The Met Office forecast a dry couple of days before Saturday which could mean good ground at Haydock.

Get free bet and four places for Betfair Sprint Cup

Betfair are offering four places for the Betfair Sprint Cup and, what's more, they are also offering punters a completely free horse racing bet this weekend to mark the occasion.

Betfair's Barry Orr had this to say about the big race: ''As the betting suggests, it's an ultra open renewal, and a division currently without any real star but, hopefully, one of these can put their hand up and grab this Group 1 with authority.

"Inisherin has been favourite throughout the betting, but punters are taking advantage of additional each-way places, and we've seen money for two Irish runners, Givemethebeatboys, 14/115.00 into 10/111.00 and Bucanero Fuerte at 14/115.00.''

7/24.50 Inisherin

6/17.00 Elite Status

8/19.00 Jasour

8/19.00 Swingalong

10/111.00 Givemethebeatboys, Montassib

11/112.00 shouldvebeenaring

14/115.00 Bucanero Fuerte, Kind Of Blue

20/121.00 Art Power, Annaf, Spycatcher

25/126.00 Moss Tucker, Unequal Love, Flora Of Bermuda

50/151.00 Vadream