Betfair Chase at Haydock

Saturday Racing Tips: Back the Betfair Chase Day Lucky 15 at over 2500/1

Haydock fence action
Tipman Tips have put together a Lucky 15 bet on Betfair Chase Day at Haydock

Tipman Tips return for a huge day of racing at Haydock on Saturday as they put together the ever popular Lucky 15 bet on Betfair Chase day, with the win acca part of the bet paying out at over 2,500/1...

Haydock 13:15 - Steel Alley

Steel Alley has been a progressive type who we definitely have not seen the best of yet. Ground should be no issue here and had the benefit of a run already this year when a close second at Ffos Las so should strip much fitter for that today. Very rarely finished outside the money and has some decent form in the book, look a very strong each way player here.

Haydock 14:30 - One Big Bang

One Big Bang has looked a different horse since switching to this yard with three runs, two wins and a second which was probably not over his trip. Conditions look ideal here today and is a previous course and distance winner. On a good mark today and looks a big player in this field.

Haydock 15:05 - Ahoy Senor

We all know Ahoy Senor has his flaws but he's very dangerous when putting everything together and he holds a fitness edge on some of the main rivals here. Very rarely runs a bad race and is always in there pitching, does need to jump a bit cleaner to have a real chance of winning this but it would be very dangerous to write him off against some of these who might be in need of a run.

Haydock 15:40 - Hitti

Hitti will absolutely love the testing ground and with rain forecast and this being the last race we are taking a chance on the ground being chewed up come the final race of the day which will play right into his hands. He's an unexposed type over fences so he certainly could have more to come and the step up in trip to 3m 1f especially if we get the testing conditions will give him a big advantage on a lot of his rivals here.

Recommended Bet

Back Tipman's L15 here with the Win Acca alone paying over 2500/1

SBK2651/1

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

