Saturday Racing Tips: Back the Betfair Chase Day Lucky 15 at over 2500/1

Steel Alley has been a progressive type who we definitely have not seen the best of yet. Ground should be no issue here and had the benefit of a run already this year when a close second at Ffos Las so should strip much fitter for that today. Very rarely finished outside the money and has some decent form in the book, look a very strong each way player here.

One Big Bang has looked a different horse since switching to this yard with three runs, two wins and a second which was probably not over his trip. Conditions look ideal here today and is a previous course and distance winner. On a good mark today and looks a big player in this field.

We all know Ahoy Senor has his flaws but he's very dangerous when putting everything together and he holds a fitness edge on some of the main rivals here. Very rarely runs a bad race and is always in there pitching, does need to jump a bit cleaner to have a real chance of winning this but it would be very dangerous to write him off against some of these who might be in need of a run.

Hitti will absolutely love the testing ground and with rain forecast and this being the last race we are taking a chance on the ground being chewed up come the final race of the day which will play right into his hands. He's an unexposed type over fences so he certainly could have more to come and the step up in trip to 3m 1f especially if we get the testing conditions will give him a big advantage on a lot of his rivals here.

