Royale Pagaille wins Betfair Chase at 5/1 6.00

Market leaders Bravemansgame and Protektorat below par

Paul Nicholls' star out to 5/2 3.50 to win King George VI

Royale Pagaille has won the first Grade 1 contest of the season, the Betfair Chase at Haydock, beating odds-on favourite Bravemansgame into second place.

The Venetia Williams-trained 9yo was sent off the well-backed 5/16.00 third favourite of four, and comfortably held the runner-up, pulling over six lengths clear after the last to win going away at the line.

It was a slightly below-par run from Paul Nicholls' Cheltenham Gold Cup runner-up, who went off as the 8/111.73 favourite.

However, even more disappointing was the 5/23.50 second favourite Protektorat who jumped poorly from the start and came home a well-beaten last of four.

Grand National hero Corrach Rambler, the 18/119.00 outsider of the field, finished in third, 15 lengths behind the winner.

Nicholls' star drifts for major races

Despite the defeat, Bravemansgame remains the 5/23.50 favourite on the Betfair Sportsbook - out from 13/82.63 - to defend his King George VI crown on Boxing Day.

Royale Pagaille has been shortened to 14/115.00 for the same race.

In the Cheltenham Gold Cup betting, Bravemansgame has eased to 14/115.00 from 10/111.00, with last year's winner Galopin Des Champs, who reappears in Sunday's Grade 1 John Durkan Chase at Punchestown, the 2/13.00 favourite.

King George VI Betting (26 December):

- Bravemansgame 5/23.50

- Allaho 4/15.00

- Shishkin 4/15.00

- L'homme Presse 6/17.00

- Galopin Des Champs 8/19.00

- Gerri Colombe 10/111.00

- Pic D'orhy 12/113.00

- Royale Pagaille 14/115.00

- BAR 20/121.00

