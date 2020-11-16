Betfair Chase Quiz: Test your knowledge of Saturday's big race
Get ready for Saturday's Betfair Chase at Haydock by taking our quiz on the history of the Grade 1 race...
The Grade 1 Betfair Chase takes place at Haydock Park this Saturday (21 November). It's staged over an extended three miles and one furlong and this year's contest could be one of the best yet, with Lostintranslation, two-time victor Bristol de Mai and Betfair Ambassador Paul Nicholls' Clan Des Obeaux all lining up. Ahead of race day revisit some great memories and test your knowledge by taking the Betfair Chase Quiz.
