Betfair Chase Quiz: Test your knowledge of Saturday's big race

  • Max Liu
  • 2:00 min read
Start quiz
Question 1 of 7

In what year did the running of the first Betfair Chase take place?

Question 2 of 7

How much money was matched during the dramatic Betfair Chase between Kauto Star & Imperial Commander?

Question 3 of 7

Who won the inaugural running of The Betfair Chase?

Question 4 of 7

How many dual winners of the Betfair Chase have there been?

Question 5 of 7

Who is the most successful jockey in the history of the Betfair Chase?

Question 6 of 7

How old was Kauto Star when he won his first Betfair Chase?

Question 7 of 7

How old was Cue Card when he landed his final Betfair Chase?

Get ready for Saturday's Betfair Chase at Haydock by taking our quiz on the history of the Grade 1 race...

The Grade 1 Betfair Chase takes place at Haydock Park this Saturday (21 November). It's staged over an extended three miles and one furlong and this year's contest could be one of the best yet, with Lostintranslation, two-time victor Bristol de Mai and Betfair Ambassador Paul Nicholls' Clan Des Obeaux all lining up. Ahead of race day revisit some great memories and test your knowledge by taking the Betfair Chase Quiz.

