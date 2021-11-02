Betfair Chase: Bristol de Mai to face strongest ever field at Haydock

The Betfair Chase will be a highlight of the autumn jump racing calendar as Bristol de Mai targets a fourth victory in the prestigious race at Haydock on 20 November.

Nigel Twiston-Davies' 10-year-old is 7/2 in the antepost betting with last year's runner-up A Plus Tard the early favourite at 5/2.

Bristol de Mai - a winner in 2017, '18, '20 - is looking to equal Kauto Star's record of four victories in the Betfair Chase which was established in 2005.

But he faces stiff competition in one of the strongest fields the race has ever seen, based on Tuesday's entries.

Royal Pagaille 4/1, Nicky Henderson's Champ 6/1 and Betfair Ambassador Paul Nicholls' Next Destination 6/1 are also in contention, according to the market.

'Race for the ages'

Betfair Spokesman Barry Orr said: "It's an extremely strong set of entries, probably the strongest in the history of the race, and Bristol de Mai will have his work cut out in his bid to emulate the mighty Kauto Star and win a fourth Betfair Chase."

"A Plus Tard is a class act and is currently 5/2 favourite but with Bristol, Royale Pagaille, Champ and Next Destination all featuring in entries, it's shaping up to be a race for the ages."