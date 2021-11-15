Betfair Chase: A Plus Tard backed to deny Bristol de Mai fourth win

A Plus Tard is the favourite to win the Betfair Chase at Haydock Park on Saturday as the race shapes up to be one of the most competitive in its 17 year history.

Bristol de Mai - a winner in 2017, '18, '20 - is looking to equal Kauto Star's record of four victories in the race, which is a highlight of the autumn jump racing calendar and was established in 2005.

A Plus Tard finished second in the Gold Cup at Cheltenham in March and, according to the ante-post odds on the nine entries, could go one better at Haydock this Saturday.

The seven-year-old, trained by Henry de Bromhead, is 11/8 favourite to give Ireland a first victory in the Betfair Chase.

He was 5/2 when the market went up a few weeks ago but his odds shortened following sustained support in the betting.

But the ground could suit the defending champion as Betfair Spokesman Barry Orr explained: "It looks like being unseasonably good ground but that shouldn't inconvenience most of the field and don't forget that Bristol de Mai won his second Betfair Chase on 'Good' ground in 2018."

Betfair Ambassador Paul Nicholls' Next Destination has been steady in the market at 5/1 and you can find out what the trainer thinks of his chances in his exclusive Betfair column on Friday.

Of the rest, Waiting Patiently has attracted support at 8/1, having been 16/1.

You can read Betfair Chase analysis and previews of the race throughout the week on Betting.Betfair and get tips from Tony Calvin and more.

The Betfair Chase Ante-post Odds

13/8 - A Plus Tard

3/1 - Bristol de Mai

5/1 - Next Destination

11/2 - Royale Pagaille

8/1 - Waiting Patiently

10/1 - Imperial Aura

14/1 - Native River

20/1 - Clondaw Castle

33/1 - Chatham Street Lad