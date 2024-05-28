Epsom Derby Runner-by-Runner Guide: Daryl Carter's counting on Diego and Troy

Aidan O'Brien holds the key players

City Of Troy is still the one to beat

Diego Velazquez will carry some of my cash

The likely going description for the week of the Epsom Derby is a little up in the air. As of Sunday morning, 7.2mm of rain fell at Epsom, changing the going to Soft, good to soft in place. Small amounts of rain are due throughout the week, with the largest quantity due on Tuesday morning around 10 am. Minimal rainfall is predicted throughout the week, with a dry outlook from Thursday through to Saturday, according to the Met Office.

I wouldn't get too caught up in the going description. A Derby winner should be able to handle ease in the ground, and it's doubtful to be either of the extremes, so don't lose sleep over the weather!

Despite being the Newmarket 2,000 Guineas favourite, the Champion two-year-old surprisingly performed poorly, finishing well down the field.

Following that performance, he was initially pushed out to 6/17.00 for the Epsom Derby, but his price has been squeezed as punters have latched back on, seemingly happy to forgive that effort on the strength of his two-year-old form.

His form from last term has recently been boosted with the six-length Superlative Stakes runner-up, Haatem, going narrowly close in the Irish 2,000 Guineas last weekend. It's not the level of his form that is questioned but whether he retains his ability.

However, his performance at Newmarket was far below what he achieved last year, and quite frankly, it baffles me why any trainer runs any horse in a classic without a prep run. This run must have been too bad to be true.

The old phrase, "You can forgive a horse one bad run", could ring true given how spectacular he was last term.

His trainer retains maximum faith, saying, "I'm not sure we ever sent a horse to the Derby with as much ability as this," and I agree.

Still, he provides a problem for many punters. Price is subjective; a 2/13.00 chance for me could be a million for you, and I am sure there will be many arguments for and against his price.

On pedigree, this new trip may be a source of further improvement, and hopefully, he can bounce back.

James Fanshawe's runner was impressive in winning the Lingfield Derby Trial and will look to follow in the footsteps of Anthony Van Dyck, who followed up to win the Epsom Derby. It was an excellent performance, and he went close to breaking the track record. It was a giant stride forward from his fourth in the Feilden at Newmarket on his reappearance.

I am slightly suspicious of the form, with the ante-post favourite drifting like a barge on the day and the two O'Brien runners seemingly down the pecking order at Ballydoyle and both only Maiden winners.

I am not a believer, and he won't want further rain.

Aidan O'Brien's second runner will prove a big improver in the move up to 1m4f. He is unbeaten in three starts, including landing the Group 1 Criterium de Saint-Cloud on only his second racecourse start.

The three-year-old arrives having won a key Derby trial at Leopardstown, where he needed every yard of the ten furlongs on good ground to take care of his rivals.

The most impressive furlong has been his final one in all three outings to date, and the son of Camelot seems to look after himself on the track, so there could be plenty more in the locker.

He has shown race-by-race progression, and he only learned to drop his head during his seasonal return.

Any further rain will pose no issue, and if not for his stablemate, City Of Troy, he may be the favourite for this.

He is a big, big player here.

Another to disappoint on their seasonal debut when a beaten favourite in a weak renewal of the York Dante Stakes now looks exposed on a quicker surface. His backers will be doing a rain dance this week, but his high knee action may not suit Epsom's undulations. Passed over.

He improved significantly for a winter on his back, finishing an excellent second in the Poule d'Essai des Poulains at Longchamp, doing his best work late in the day. The initial impression is that improvement could be forthcoming over 10f-12f. Connections have mentioned the French Derby as the more appropriate race for him, but he would be no forlorn hope should he line up here and continue on his upward curve, particularly if faced with a slower surface. However, I would prefer him at ten furlongs.

Macduff represents the same connections of the 2022 third, Westover, and took in the same race en route to today with a solid second to the would-be Epsom Derby favourite Arabian Crown (injured) at Sandown.

Considering he took a fierce grip on his seasonal debut, he did remarkably well. There was lots to like about that preparation, with the form looking some of the strongest on offer.

He is sure to improve in moving up distance. With his seasonal debut under his belt, he has more to come. He is another big player, and drying ground would enhance his claims.

He went for 2,400,000 GNS as a yearling and was impressive on debut at the Curragh despite showing clear signs of greenness. He followed up with a Group 2 Champions Juvenile Stakes at Leopardstown.

He floundered on heavy ground in the Kameko Futurity Trophy Stakes at Doncaster behind Ancient Wisdom. Still, it may not have been the ground that was the only issue, having not been seen again until a sound effort in France to finish one length behind the winner and Dancing Gemini in the French 2,000 Guineas on reappearance.

He was outpaced at a crucial stage as the race turned into a dash on the home bend, but he found plenty of pressure, signifying that a move up further in distance would prompt improvement.

The three-year-old is closely related to narrow 2019 Derby fourth Broome and Point Lonsdale, who both improved from two to three and for middle distances and further. He was compared to the likes of Auguste Rodin and Paddington in post-race comments from his trainer last year. He has gone under the radar here but arrives with outstanding claims.

Good or quicker ground will benefit the son of Frankel. With a well-balanced nature and a nice blend of speed and stamina, he will surely be making his presence felt.

He took a small step forward on his reappearance when landing the Blue Riband Trial at Epsom but needs to take a giant leap to win this.

He scored on his racecourse debut at the Curragh over two 80-rated performers who have failed to win in three attempts between them and has been a beaten favourite on his last three outings, including when well held by Ambiente Friendly at Lingfield. His best form is in defeat to Los Angeles in France, and he has plenty to find.

He was an impressive winner at Newbury on his only racecourse start, but this is a huge ask on his second career start.

He made a promising debut at Sandown in August last year before going backwards when beaten at 1/51.20 at Chelmsford on his final start for Charlie Johnston. He got back on track on his first start for Owen Burrows with an excellent career-best staying-on fourth at Doncaster in the Group 1 Kameko Futurity Trophy Stakes. He won very easily at Windsor at 4/91.44 on seasonal return.

He will relish this move up to 1m4f and has an unknown ability ceiling. He is one of the more likelier types at a big price to outrun his odds.

Interesting.

Comfortably took care of The Euphrates and Illinois at Leopardstown when landing the Group 3 Ballysax Stakes when upsetting the odds at 50/151.00 but dictated the pace and didn't hit the line hard enough to consider him for this assignment.

Another that has plenty to find on all known form and was well held by Los Angeles despite having the run of the race at Leopardstown. Passed over.

He fluffed his lines when a drifting favourite for the Lingfield Derby Trail but looked very good here when finding the line coming too quickly behind Bellum Justum in the Blue Riband Trial. It's hard to gauge his level of ability, but he will stay well if on a going day, and he has a bigger performance in him.

It is impossible to fancy him on his two runs to date when well beaten in Maiden and Novice company.

It's a tough ask, and it will require significant improvement to reverse with Ambiente Friendly, let alone the other talent this race possesses.

He hasn't kicked on since his excellent second to Ancient Wisdom in the Group 1 Kameko Futurity Trophy Stakes, winning a run-of-the-mill Novice contest before running poorly at Chester and York. Not one for maximum faith.

He will have to be something spectacular to make his seasonal debut a winning one in the Epsom Derby after just a Class 5 Novice AW victory.

He is one of the likelier types at ludicrous odds, considering the strength of his form at Sandown behind Arabian Crown when poorly positioned, but finishing off his race strongly over ten furlongs. He has left the impression he has more to offer, and a sounder surface will do him the world of good. The French Derby may be his target because he is no 100/1101.00 chance in this on the bare form?

Has little chance on the bare form of his recent outings this term and is passed over.

Impossible to fancy.

As with the 2,000 Guineas, much of this race revolves around the well-being of 2-year-old superstar City Of Troy 2/13.00, who could easily rip this field apart if at his outstanding best.

His 2/13.00 will look more like 13/82.63 on the day, so backers should play before final declarations if they want to side with him. I am one of those, as I don't believe he was beaten on merit at Newmarket, and I am happy to put a line through that effort.

Still, as with Notable Speech in the Guineas, I will take him entirely out of the equation when looking for a further betting proposition in case the worst should happen.

The horse that appeals most to me is Diego Velazquez - currently 14/115.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - but the advice is to wait until race day to see the full field and the draw and to back him in the W/O City Of Troy market.

The selection left a firm impression in France on his seasonal return that he had lots more to offer this term. The move up in trip will bring out further improvement. He is also well-balanced and should be suited to Epsom.

Aidan O'Brien almost certainly holds the edge in this contest, and another to consider is Los Angeles, who will certainly come forward for his return victory and has been crying out for a step up further in trip.

Portland at wild odds is not to be underestimated if lining up, but given his price, there's a little uncertainty if this is the race he will run in.

Of the home contingent, Macduff heads the dangers most.

1. City Of Troy

2. Diego Velazquez

3. Los Angeles

4. Macduff

5. Portland