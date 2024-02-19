Daryl Carter's Tips: Balding and Murphy can clean house at Lingfield

The Balding runner is unexposed and on the upgrade

Move up in trip is key to further improvement

Oisin Murphy, back in the saddle, can secure another victory

No. 1 (6) Mclean House (Fr) SBK 5/2 EXC 3.7 Trainer: Andrew Balding

Jockey: Oisin Murphy

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 83

There's not much to separate a handful of these runners, but this does represent a drop in class for McLean House - currently 5/23.50 on the Betfair Sportsbook - who galloped through the line strongly here 11 days ago over seven furlongs and is open to further improvement now tackling a 1m.

That could be the difference as the lightly raced four-year-old continues his race-by-race progression, and his unexposed profile is appealing over mainly exposed (but in form) rivals. He was worth an upgrade last time, having come from an unpromising position at the rear of the field off a controlled pace and had to circle rivals, travelling five wide on the final bend.

Andrew Balding's horse looks well-handicapped on the evidence of that narrow victory over the thriving Baldomero last time in a race full of in-form runners up just one pound in the handicap.

He sneaks into this 0-83 courtesy of a good bit of placing by his handler, and the booking of Oisin Murphy remaining in the saddle is another positive. He gets the vote over Riot, who is not passed over lightly but lacks the scope for improvement.

The Sportsbook is ducking the selection with bigger available elsewhere, so I am happy to sit and wait for BSP. Any 7/24.50 or bigger is generous, but I expect a fair BSP around 4.0.