Daryl Carter's Tips: Balding and Murphy can clean house at Lingfield
Daryl Carter starts the week with one selection at Lingfield on Monday and looks to the Oisin Murphy and Andrew Balding duo to get the week off to a winning start...
The Balding runner is unexposed and on the upgrade
Move up in trip is key to further improvement
Oisin Murphy, back in the saddle, can secure another victory
13:47 Lingfield - Back McLean House @ BSP 1pt
There's not much to separate a handful of these runners, but this does represent a drop in class for McLean House - currently 5/23.50 on the Betfair Sportsbook - who galloped through the line strongly here 11 days ago over seven furlongs and is open to further improvement now tackling a 1m.
That could be the difference as the lightly raced four-year-old continues his race-by-race progression, and his unexposed profile is appealing over mainly exposed (but in form) rivals. He was worth an upgrade last time, having come from an unpromising position at the rear of the field off a controlled pace and had to circle rivals, travelling five wide on the final bend.
Andrew Balding's horse looks well-handicapped on the evidence of that narrow victory over the thriving Baldomero last time in a race full of in-form runners up just one pound in the handicap.
He sneaks into this 0-83 courtesy of a good bit of placing by his handler, and the booking of Oisin Murphy remaining in the saddle is another positive. He gets the vote over Riot, who is not passed over lightly but lacks the scope for improvement.
The Sportsbook is ducking the selection with bigger available elsewhere, so I am happy to sit and wait for BSP. Any 7/24.50 or bigger is generous, but I expect a fair BSP around 4.0.
