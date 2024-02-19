Serial Winners

Daryl Carter's Tips: Balding and Murphy can clean house at Lingfield

Daryl Carter.
Daryl Carter has one selection on Monday.

Daryl Carter starts the week with one selection at Lingfield on Monday and looks to the Oisin Murphy and Andrew Balding duo to get the week off to a winning start...

  • The Balding runner is unexposed and on the upgrade

  • Move up in trip is key to further improvement

  • Oisin Murphy, back in the saddle, can secure another victory

    • 13:47 Lingfield - Back McLean House @ BSP 1pt

    There's not much to separate a handful of these runners, but this does represent a drop in class for McLean House - currently 5/23.50 on the Betfair Sportsbook - who galloped through the line strongly here 11 days ago over seven furlongs and is open to further improvement now tackling a 1m.

    That could be the difference as the lightly raced four-year-old continues his race-by-race progression, and his unexposed profile is appealing over mainly exposed (but in form) rivals. He was worth an upgrade last time, having come from an unpromising position at the rear of the field off a controlled pace and had to circle rivals, travelling five wide on the final bend.

    Andrew Balding's horse looks well-handicapped on the evidence of that narrow victory over the thriving Baldomero last time in a race full of in-form runners up just one pound in the handicap.

    He sneaks into this 0-83 courtesy of a good bit of placing by his handler, and the booking of Oisin Murphy remaining in the saddle is another positive. He gets the vote over Riot, who is not passed over lightly but lacks the scope for improvement.

    The Sportsbook is ducking the selection with bigger available elsewhere, so I am happy to sit and wait for BSP. Any 7/24.50 or bigger is generous, but I expect a fair BSP around 4.0.

    13:47 Lingfield - Back McLean House @ BSP

    Serial Winners Fund: Pot hits £170k after Punchestown win

Recommended bets

Back McLean House to win the 13:47 at Lingfield @ BSP 1pt win

DARYL'S P/L

2024 P/L = Next update (monthly) March 1st

2024 P/L = +29.38 ROI 33.59%

BSP P/L = +9.5 ROI 10.89%

DARYL'S P/L HISTORY

2021 P/L = +187pts 12% ROI

2022 P/L = + 137.1pts ROI 8.72% +22.7pts BSP 1.44% ROI

2023 P/L = +112.63pts ROI 8.86% +99.4pts BSP 7.84% ROI

2023 P/L (Incl ante) Total = +146.63 ROI 11.5%

Lingfield 19th Feb (1m Hcap)

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

