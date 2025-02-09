Daryl Carter's Tips: 9/4 Previous Boyne Hurdle winner is devilishly difficult to ignore
Daryl Carter had two winners from three selections on Saturday, and on Sunday, he looks to Ireland for his sole bet at 9/43.25...
-
The track and ground are perfect for the previous winner
-
He holds a class edge in this sphere
-
Back Thedevilscoachman to build on his reappearance
14:40 Navan - Back Thedevilscoachman @ 9/43.25 2pt
Thedevilscoachman - 9/43.25 on the Betfair Sportsbook - makes plenty of appeals to repeat his 2022 Boyne Hurdle victory now race fit, and this horse has been criminally underrated throughout his career.
The now nine-year-old made an encouraging seasonal return at Gowran Park when running on into second behind the well-placed Rocky's Diamond. However, he was poorly positioned in a slowly run affair, unfavoured by the lack of pace in the race, and he had to switch to make up his ground. That effort was worth a minor upgrade, and he looks back in good form and ready to strike.
The return to Navan, where he has scored three times, is positive, and the deep ground is right up his street. His record on heavy going reads 2342111, and today, he faces many with something to prove.
Minella Indo hasn't been seen for 116 days and returns to hurdles for the first time in five years, while Farren Glory has stamina to prove, and the rest shouldn't be good enough with Maxxum eight lengths behind the selection last time despite having track position.
The biggest threat is the Meet And Greet, but he would prefer a better surface than this, and his stamina has not yet been proven. On his best day, the selection is borderline Grade 1 class.
Back the selection who I make a 6/42.50 chance at that price or bigger as he rates the day's best bet.
Recommended bets
DARYL'S P/L
2025 P/L = Next update (monthly) FEB
2025 P/L = +28.18 ROI 45.46%
BSP P/L = +11.1 ROI 17.92%
2025 P/L Ante-post = -1
DARYL'S P/L HISTORY
2021 P/L = +187pts 12% ROI
2022 P/L = + 137.1pts ROI 8.72% +22.7pts BSP 1.44% ROI
2023 P/L = +112.63pts ROI 8.86% +99.4pts BSP 7.84% ROI
2023 P/L (Incl ante) Total = +146.63 ROI 11.5%
2024 p/l = +58.93pts ROI 5.03% +8.7pts BSP 0.74% ROI
2024 (Incl ante) Total +60.26pts
