Daryl Carter's Tips: Back Nicholls' 9/4 Alpha to prove too strong at Taunton

Back Bertie to score in Haydock swamp

Idalko Bihoue is of interest down in grade

A Nicholls mare can steal the show at Taunton

This is a far weaker race than any contested by Idalko Bihoue - 5/23.50 on the Betfair Sportsbook- in recent times and on the back of an encouraging effort over the National fences at Aintree 50 days ago, where he was sent off a well-backed favourite, he is worth siding with down in grade.

The youngster is still unexposed over fences, and while his profile is a touch unreliable, he has the quality to land a race like this. His excellent third place in the Challow Hurdle in 2022 proves he handles tough conditions (and it will be challenging today!), and he has not been tested on the equivalent since then.

He scored second time out at Cheltenham last year, and even a repeat of his Grade 2 fifth at the same venue in April will be good enough to land this. Providing Sam Twiston-Davies keeps things straightforward, and he should have the beating of these rivals from a fair handicap rating.

There's enough in his pedigree to think the ground will be no issue, and he has been outpaced on a faster surface recently. He gets the vote to score in an uncompetitive event where his class can prosper. 5/23.50 is the basement price.

Recommended Bet 13:30 Haydock - Back Idalko Bihoue SBK 5/2

Jubilee Alpha - 9/43.25 on the Betfair Sportsbook - is bred to improve for distance and time. Still, she made a very encouraging hurdle debut 30 days ago behind Listentoyourheart at Newbury, and if not for mistakes at the second and last flights, she may have won.

She is now better off at the weights with the winner and race fit, and she should have derived plenty from that experience. In the hope that Harry Cobden will make plenty of use of her, she can build on that effort and confirm the promise.

She had Metkayina behind in the Aintree bumper last season, and she can confirm that form. There are plenty of reasons to think the mare can improve, and she looks like a fair prospect and one to follow in this division. Back the selection at 9/43.25 or bigger.

Recommended Bet 14:17 Taunton - Back Jubilee Alpha SBK 9/4

This race should set up well for Bertie's Ballet - 5/23.50 on the Betfair Sportsbook - who could not peg back the Haydock winner who had the run of the contest nine days ago, but today he finds himself with a better pace set up.

His latest effort was a bounce back to form for the first time this season, and the added cheekpieces look overdue and can unlock further improvement. He is fairly handicapped on the balance of his form, relishes heavy ground, and can boast a Haydock record of a win and a second-place effort.

All looks in place for him to score against mainly exposed rivals, most of whom won't enjoy today's tough going. Bareback Jack returns from a lengthy layoff, but he held potential when last seen 1395 days ago.

Still, this can go to Dianne Sayer's runner, who looks ready to strike. Back the selection no shorter than 2/13.00.

Recommended Bet 15:45 Haydock - Back Berties Ballet SBK 5/2

