Daryl Carter's Tips: 9/2 chance the bounce back ability in Becket at Bath

Forest Fairy could prove a class apart

The only race I wanted to be involved with on Thursday was Bath's Listed contest, and at first glance, Fairy Glen looked to have been handed a good opportunity for some black type.

The three-year-old stands out in this company, having been narrowly denied in Paris last time, which is a fair level of form in today's contest. Her staying on third behind Divina Grace at Newmarket on her penultimate outing was also a reasonable effort and possibly the best single piece of form in the race. She has given firm indications that her future lies over staying distances, but a deep dive into her pedigree suggests that the combination of the trip and this heavy ground at Bath may prove too much for her. She is a top-of-the-ground filly, making it difficult to side with her. Perhaps she will get away with it?

Lmay is another horse I have stamina queries with. While she was good at the Royal meeting, she did hold an advantageous position.

Marie's Rock came under consideration, but my stride cadence work agreed with my initial impression that a drop in trip on the flat could be the correct move. No doubt she will appreciate the ground, but she is another arriving following an absence in search of a black-type opportunity, and 6/17.00 is hardly excellent value.

Therefore, running to around 100 may win this, and Loughville, who has improved leaps and bounds this season, is not out of this if her stamina holds.

However, Forest Fairy - 9/25.50 on the Betfair Sportsbook - is Rossa Ryan's choice of the yard's two and is the potential angle. Her form looks a little suspect now, and she must bounce back from a disappointing effort at Haydock 96 days ago, but this is much weaker than the Epsom and Lancashire Oaks she contested the last twice.

It's wise to remember how complimentary Rossa Ryan was following her win at Chester, where she saw the subsequent Royal Ascot Ribblesdale winner in second place. She should relish getting on a slower surface, and on her previous performances, she held great promise.

Granted, there is enough to prove, and I was stung with a returning Beckett horse on Wednesday, but this is a big drop in grade and provided the 96-day break has been good to her, she has the potential to hack up. It's tough to make that comment about anything else in this field, so a chance is taken, but no shorter than 9/25.50.