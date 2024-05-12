Daryl Carter's Tips: 7/2 A fair price for a Sunday NAP

Two Sunday selections at Plumpton and Newcastle

Yalla Habibi - 13/82.63 on the Betfair Sportsbook - did us a good turn at Kempton last month, and a five-pound rise for that effort looks on the lenient side given the competitive nature of that event, so is taken to go in again and land the hattrick.

The five-year-old rapidly improved and got the better of another progressive rival, King William Rufus. He caught the eye travelling powerfully from a long way out at Kempton, went through the race like one a good way ahead of the handicapper and was cosily on top at the line.

That backed up a brilliant win at Fakenham, and the return to a sharper track today will suit him. He looks like the obvious answer to score again on this upward curve against a handful of rivals with something to prove. Course winner A Tickatickatiming looks the obvious danger, but he may prefer 2m to this middle trip, having looked all out to get over the line in second behind Sea Invasion on his last visit here. The selection has plenty more to offer, and he gets the services of Freddie Gordon, who rides this track so well.

His chances are not adverse, and this move back up to 2m4f will likely unlock even further improvement. He must have strong claims of landing this event, having gone from strength to strength on a sounder surface, and the drying weather at Plumpton only enhances his chances.

A handful in here obvious claims in a typically competitive Class 3 contest, but the firm preference is for the well-treated and unexposed Fairbanks - 7/24.50 on the Betfair Sportsbook - who made a very encouraging seasonal return at Thirsk and can now continue on his upward curve.

The four-year-old did nothing but improve last season, taking some notable scalps, including that of Lordship at Haydock, who reached a rating of 103. His form worked out well at every turn last season, and now gelded and with a sound, well-needed, eye-catching seasonal debut run under his belt, he is firmly expected to leave this rating of 85 behind.

While switching to the AW track may be a new challenge for Fairbanks, it's worth noting that this track is straightforward, with a long home straight that favours stamina. Furthermore, two of Fairbanks' siblings have proven their mettle on AW tracks, providing further reassurance of his adaptability.

Oisin Murphy takes over in the saddle and is drawn well to gain a prominent position, and there's good reason to think he will make up into a better four-year-old, and he should get the first run on his main danger, Aerospace.

A productive season awaits Fairbanks, who could have plenty in hand of the handicapper off this rating of 85.

Back him at 3/14.00 or bigger.