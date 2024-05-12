Ryan Moore: Henry Longfellow is a very exciting prospect ahead of French Guineas

Content has a fair shot with a bit of luck

Unbeaten Henry Longfellow is a very exciting prospect

Making Dreams has a good chance after facile win

14 (8) Content (Ire) J: Ryan Moore

Ryan Moore T: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Aidan O'Brien, Ireland F:

She improved with her racing last season and followed up her Group 3 win at the Curragh when running a great race for me in the Juvenile Fillies' Turf at Santa Anita, getting a troubled run from off the pace but finishing off her race really well to take fourth.

There are plenty you have to respect in here, most obviously Prix Imprudence winner Romantic Style, I guess, but I'd like to think Content has a fair shot at this given a fair run through. You always tend to need a lot of luck around here, and she will from her midfield draw in a big field.

10 (6) Henry Longfellow (Ire) J: Ryan Moore

Ryan Moore T: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Aidan O'Brien, Ireland F:

He was in the shadow City Of Troy to some degree last season but this unbeaten colt is a very exciting prospect in his own right after winning the National Stakes by 5 lengths on his final start.

I'd say that just about makes him the form pick in here, so let's see what he can do here from stall six in what sounds like being soft ground, though it will be drying out over the weekend. I think we have decent chances in both Classics, and Diego Velazquez also has an outside shout in this.

7 (7) Making Dreams (Ire) J: Ryan Moore

Ryan Moore T: K. R. Burke

K. R. Burke F:

She was a busy filly at two, running 10 times, but she appeared to take a big leap forward with a change of tactics on her return at Saint-Cloud in deep ground. She was ridden more prominently there and the result was a 6-length win in a Group 3 over an extended 1m2f.

Given what she did there, you have to respect her chance here. The step down in trip looks fine, and it seems an open, but, winnable race.

