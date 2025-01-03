Daryl Carter Tips

Daryl Carter's Tips: 7/2 Palmer ready to strike at Southwell

Daryl Carter.
Daryl Carter likes Palmer Bay at Southwell.

On a quiet day of racing, Daryl Carter heads to Southwell for his only selection, a progressive four-year-old at 7/24.50...

  • Palmer Bay looks ready to strike at Southwell

  • Unexposed and improving

  • Down in grade

17:00 Southwell - Back Palmar Bay @ 7/24.50 1pt

Four-year-old Palmar Bay - 7/24.50 on the Betfair Sportsbook - shaped well returned from a two-month break on his all-weather debut at Lingfield last time behind one who had the run of the race, and he is offered to build on that dropped down in grade.

Ralph Beckett's charge offered plenty of promise last year on occasions, and given his Dam took well to the synthetic surfaces, and his Sire's progeny do well switched to the AW, there's a good chance he has more to come on this second AW outing. He is bred to appreciate the move up in distance on his Dams' side, having spent most of his career staying on over six furlongs, and he is unexposed at this 7f trip.

At the same time, Jack Doughty claims three off his back, making him look fairly treated from a rating of 84 on the latest evidence of his second career-high RPR of 92.

Plenty of times last season, he looked to be crying out for a step up in distance, and today's stiffer track should see him in a good light. He takes in a Class 4 contest for the first time in his handicapping career and looks ready to strike.

On a quiet day of racing, he is the only betting interest that stands out at a reasonable price, and 7/24.50 or bigger is acceptable.

Recommended Bet

17:00 Southwell - Back Palmar Bay

SBK7/2

Recommended bets

DARYL'S P/L

2025 P/L = Next update (monthly) Jan

2025 P/L =

BSP P/L =

2025 P/L Ante-post = 0

DARYL'S P/L HISTORY

2021 P/L = +187pts 12% ROI

2022 P/L = + 137.1pts ROI 8.72% +22.7pts BSP 1.44% ROI

2023 P/L = +112.63pts ROI 8.86% +99.4pts BSP 7.84% ROI

2023 P/L (Incl ante) Total = +146.63 ROI 11.5%

2024 p/l = +58.93pts ROI 5.03% +8.7pts BSP 0.74% ROI

2024 (Incl ante) Total +60.26pts

