Daryl Carter's Tips: 7/2 Palmer ready to strike at Southwell

Palmer Bay looks ready to strike at Southwell

Unexposed and improving

Down in grade

Four-year-old Palmar Bay - 7/24.50 on the Betfair Sportsbook - shaped well returned from a two-month break on his all-weather debut at Lingfield last time behind one who had the run of the race, and he is offered to build on that dropped down in grade.

Ralph Beckett's charge offered plenty of promise last year on occasions, and given his Dam took well to the synthetic surfaces, and his Sire's progeny do well switched to the AW, there's a good chance he has more to come on this second AW outing. He is bred to appreciate the move up in distance on his Dams' side, having spent most of his career staying on over six furlongs, and he is unexposed at this 7f trip.

At the same time, Jack Doughty claims three off his back, making him look fairly treated from a rating of 84 on the latest evidence of his second career-high RPR of 92.

Plenty of times last season, he looked to be crying out for a step up in distance, and today's stiffer track should see him in a good light. He takes in a Class 4 contest for the first time in his handicapping career and looks ready to strike.

On a quiet day of racing, he is the only betting interest that stands out at a reasonable price, and 7/24.50 or bigger is acceptable.