Daryl Carter's Tips: 6/1 Drop in trip can see Hannon horse put these to bed

It would be very disappointing if Murashah - 7/18.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - couldn't prove better than this opening handicap mark of just 81, given the promise he displayed at Haydock on his debut as a two-year-old. He finished with a good rattle following a slow start and overcame inexperience. He only needed one or two stick taps to pick up smartly, and he went between runners on the inside to win with plenty in hand, marking him down as a bright prospect.

He was a beaten favourite on his seasonal return at Kempton, but the run offered stacks of promise from the rear of the field.

He had to make up his ground into a quickening gallop behind the smart Summer Of Love, who followed up with an Epsom win on Tuesday and looked every inch a 100 horse. The runner-up is rated 95, and the third is rated 88.

Jim Crowley gave him an "easy time" at Kempton. I expect him to take a step forward today, now race fit and moving into handicaps from a low rating of 81.

There's good reason to think this well-bred three-year-old will prove ahead of the handicapper on his latest and debut form, so he would rate one of the day's best bets in a race his trainer won two years ago.

Take no less than 9/25.50.

Kodi Lion - 4/15.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - went into my tracker following his outstanding performance at Ascot in July when he had an impossible task to win but overcame a continued denied passage to score. He impressed and suggested he was well ahead of the handicapper.

That form has worked out well. The second, third, and fourth all scored next time, and that was just his second start over seven furlongs. He had looked desperate for this 7f trip in Novice and Maiden company so there must be more to come.

He was a strong market leader at Newcastle last week but was in a race with no pace. Still, his third-place finish was a credit to him. Today's scenario should be much more suitable, and the spread of runners typical of this home straight will allow his strong finishing kick.

He is unexposed, and on the upgrade, so it's a little wonder that connections have turned him out quickly to correct last week's mistakes in a bid to land a decent prize on the final week of the Racing League.

This is ultra-competitive, but he is a horse that is highly likely to end the season with a rating much higher than this.

It's wise to keep with Racingbreaks Ryder - 15/28.50 on the Betfair Sportsbook - despite the disappointment of this column's NAP 14 days ago in this competition at Windsor. It takes a leap of faith to back him, considering he is currently a serial loser. Still, he has shaped very well in his last two outings, and the move back to seven furlongs and on this easier surface might see him to the best effect now under Oisin Murphy.

The four-year-old is undoubtedly well handicapped on his past form, and he has left the impression the last time that he is coming to a boil. He was a big eye-catcher at Goodwood when steaming home from off the pace over today's trip.

He was better than the bare result at Windsor last time when his rider made his challenge widest of all in the home straight and asked his mount to do too much work to get to the front.

He faded at the finish, but the ground may have been too quick for him the last twice, and he is a horse that appreciates cover for as long as possible, and Richard Kingscote, despite having the ideal set-up, didn't give him that.

He hit daylight too soon, and today, he may be worth another chance now that he has switched to the AW surface for the first time. His dam was an AW winner, so the surface should pose no issue. I am hoping that it will be a big positive and this is a significant drop in grade into Class 4 company.

Following recent beaten NAPs has proved profitable, so I want to keep him on side today.

I am happy to play at 6/17.00 or bigger.

I am surprised that Oliver Show - 11/26.50 on the Betfair Sportsbook - was offered at such a generous price considering he ran a career-best on the figures last time at Chepstow and returns the AW, where his record is 3-8. The early money has come for him but he remains a backable price at 5/16.00 or bigger.

He is yet to win on turf, but his latest performance suggested that he won't be long in waiting, running behind Pedro Valentino and attempting to give a stone to that upwardly mobile rival.

The selection was beaten three lengths, but only because his old tendencies to hang left behind runners resurfaced. That may have been the combination of the track and the fastest ground he has encountered, but the angle for improvement today is the fitting of the first-time cheekpieces, which should iron out that issue.

He was progressive on this surface earlier this year and can improve following his first run for three months last time. Furthermore, the step back up to 1m looks like a positive move by connections and the consistent four-year-old is expected to play a strong hand in here under Billy Loughnane.

It may be that I got Great Bedwyn--6/17.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook--entirely wrong, thinking he would appreciate a stamina trip eight days ago at York. There was little doubt he continued to move through another race like a well-handicapped horse. I like the jockey change for Sean Levey, and in all honesty, I was never 100% in love with the move up to 1m6f at Goodwood following his Newbury victory, but Goodwood falsley suggested he may be a stayer.

He was a horse I had high hopes for this season and felt he would get closer to 100 than his seasonal starting rating of 82, and he sits bang in the middle. I've been guilty of giving up on horses too quickly and he is one I am not ready to let go, as his form is too strong, and he travelled too well at York to suggest he cannot land a race from this mark of 89.

Today, he moves back down in trip, but that might be the key to him having been a blatant non-stayer at York and winning at Newbury in a steadily run affair. The Newbury runner-up is rated 13 lb higher, and Great Bedwyn can boast two excellent efforts on the AW, including a Newcastle Maiden victory over the smart Saint George (108).

Today's trip of 1m3f should be optmimal, and he drops out of Class 2 into Class 3 which is far less competitive than his last two assignments, so he gets another chance to prove he is ahead of the assessor at 5/16.00 or bigger.