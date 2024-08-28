Racing League Southwell Tips: Two picks from 4/1 to 15/2 on Thursday

James Mackie has two tips from the final meeting of the Racing League

Dancing In Paris the form horse in the race

Great Bedwyn drops in Class

Dancing In Paris for trainer Ian Williams and leading Team Wales & The West has been running extremely well in some competitive handicaps of late and now dropping down in Class is handicapped to go well again.

A winner at Ascot in July off a mark of 81, beating a next time out winner in Tactician giving nearly a stone away, he went up 4lb for that success.

Stepped up to 2m taking on some talented staying handicappers in Temporize, Naqeeb and Kyle Of Lochalsh, he finished a good fourth only three lengths behind the winner.

Although finishing eighth next time out at Glorious Goodwood in another strong handicap over 1m6f, he only finished 2.5 lengths behind the winner Align The Stars, who has since ran at Group 2 level at York's Ebor meeting.

Off the same mark of 85 when last seen at Ascot's Shergar Cup meeting, he was dropped back to 1m4f and ran another credible race in third behind Insanity and Dream Harder.

All of his last four runs have come at Class 3 and 2 level and now dropping down to a Class 4 off 5lb lower, he looks sure to go extremely close if in the same form.

Trainer Ian Williams has also been in superb form of late running at a strike-rate of 23% for the last 14 days and at 4/15.00 he looks a strong bet in the opener.

Recommended Bet Back Dancing In Paris in the 17:45 Southwell SBK 4/1

Team London & The South have a great opportunity in the 20:10 1m3f Handicap with Great Bedwyn for trainer Richard Hannon.

The gelding finished last season when winning over 1m4f at Goodwood off a mark of 77 in convincing fashion.

Returning this season off 5lb higher at Ascot in May, he stayed in the same form by finishing a narrow second in a competitive handicap.

Upped a further 3lb for that run at Doncaster over 1m4f he finished less than two lengths behind the winner Lexington Knight from the same stable giving a stone to the winner.

He was gelded after that run and the operation looked to do the trick winning off a mark of 84 over the same distance at Newbury in a Class 4 handicap, seeing off the talented Lieber Power. Andrew Balding's gelding has since franked that form with a win and a second in the Racing League and another smart second at York's Ebor meeting last time out off a mark of 89.

Great Bedwyn then stepped up to 1m6f at Glorious Goodwood and stayed on well to grab third behind two talented horses in Align The Stars and Fairbanks, going down by less than a length.

Upped in trip once more when last seen at York eight days ago, he did not stay the trip as well as some seasoned stayers, but overall still ran to a fair level.

Having ran in two strong Class 2 handicaps at big meetings, he now drops in Class and trip which should suit and if handling the quick turn around can hit the frame once more.

At 15/2 he represents good each way value with the Sportsbook offering four places.