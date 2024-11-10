Daryl Carter's Tips: 5/1 Murphy runner can bring some Sunday luck at Ffos Las

Murphy runner can score with race fitness on his side

Fortified Fortune is well ahead of the handicapper

Ho My Lord interesting at Naas

Olly Murphy's Diamonds For Luck - 5/16.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - is entitled to improve for an eye-catching run on his hurdling debut at Uttoxeter 23 days ago, which looks fair form in this race.

The five-year-old fell in both of his point outings when holding every chance, and those have worked out well. The first saw Willie Mullins' Cantico score with Personal Ambition (131) in third and today's other selection in second. He was ahead when coming down in the second of those in a race won by Gavin Cromwell's The Passing Wife, who has been second to Redemption Day and won three bumpers, and the 118-rated Long Draw was runner-up in that race.

He moved through his race at Uttoxeter very well and finished with running left, having been poorly placed, so he is taken to get the better of the two market leaders with a fitness edge. Gold In The Rivers has questions about this drop back in distance, and Tutti Quanti looks a little overrated, with his official rating of 125 and returns from more than a 300-day layoff.

Sean Bowen should be positive and he can land this before moving on to better things. Back him at 5/16.00 no shorter.

Recommended Bet 12:10 Ffos Las - Back Diamonds For Luck SBK 5/1

There's little doubt that Broughshane and Fortified Fortune--5/23.50 on the Betfair Sportsbook--will end the season with much higher ratings, but the Christian Williams horse gets the vote despite its lack of race fitness.

The five-year-old was runner-up in his point-to-point behind Willie Mullins Cantico and had the useful 131-rated Personal Ambition behind him that day. He was a big eye-catcher on his penultimate start behind Nicky Henderson's potentially useful hurdler Bective Abbey, and he won despite the trip being too short at Newton Abbott in May.

He should relish this move to three miles for the first time over hurdles on his handicap debut, and he looks some way ahead of the assessor from this opening rating of 109. He may be all the better for this outing, but the ground is in his favour, and the yard can ready one the first time up. He makes lots of appeal and would be a stronger staked selection, but for the unknown regarding his race fitness.

At the time of writing elsewhere, he is bigger than the Sportsbook's current 5/23.50, but take no shorter.

Recommended Bet 14:25 Ffos Las - Back Fortified Fortune SBK 5/2

Ho My Lord - 5/16.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - is the horse that must be the wrong price. He makes his first start for Padraig Roche, having left Willie Mullins, but his seasonal return last year was an excellent Thurles second to the smart Il Etait Temps, and that single piece of form is the best on offer.

He is forgiven his final start at Gowren Park in January, having jumped out to the left, and the return to a left-handed track is a positive. He has a good record on good ground and is highly talented once he puts it all together. His regular rider, Jody McGarvey, remains in the saddle, and there is no reason why he shouldn't be able to put it up to the favourite Farren Glory.

Farren Glory is respected, but he was out on his feet at Wexford 13 days ago, and this is a quick turnaround. Back the selection at 4/15.00 or bigger.