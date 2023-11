No. 2 Snipe (Ire) Trainer: Dan Skelton

Jockey: Harry Skelton

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 11lbs

OR: 117

In the hope that the drying ground brings some good in the going description, another chance is given to Snipe - 3/14.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - who was poorly positioned in a slowly run affair at Exeter last time and given too much to do from off the pace.

His circuit time - identical to the winner - backs up that theory, and he was only three lengths slower from the fourth last to the line. Considering he had given the winner 15 lengths in the early part of the race, his performance was well worth upgrading, and that's not been accounted for in this market.

Dan Skelton's runner was the subject of market support at Exeter on the back of a dominant Southwell victory on seasonal return, and with today's race representing a drop in grade, it isn't easy to see him not running well off what is a workable rating.

Today's race is competitive, though Jet Legs is feared most ahead of Phantom Getaway and chase debutant No But I Will. However, given the selection was far more settled than he had been on debut at Southwell, Harry Skelton could opt to return to front running tactics, and he should have more pace than Jet Legs, who will appreciate this move back up in distance.

Back him at 11/43.75 or bigger.

13:50 Wetherby - Back Snipe @ 3/14.00 Bet now

No. 1 Grivetana (Fr) Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Miss Olive Nicholls

Age: 5

Weight: 12st 0lbs

OR: 114

Paul Nicholls usually leaves nothing to chance when his daughter Olive Nicholls takes a ride (44% strike rate). She has to have a great chance on Grivetana - 7/24.50 on the Betfair Sportsbook - having shaped well at Newbury on seasonal return 20 days ago on her first start after wind surgery. The mare only faltered for fitness at the final flight, having pulled clear of the field in a reasonable time figure with four others.

The five-year-old looks well treated on her early season form from last year, having been in the doldrums in Class 2 and 3 races after that, so the drop in grade into a Class 4 for the first time in her career could be the time to catch her.

Grivetana has also produced her best performances the second time out after a break, scoring in March 2022, and a repeat of her second in the Gerry Feilden this time last year when making the useful First Street work hard at Newbury will be enough to win this Class 4 contest.

She put up a good fight in the Gerry Feilden when rated 121 and recorded a good time figure, and today, she effectively runs off of a rating of 107 inclusive of Olive's claim. Her recent wind operation could also explain some below-par performances last term, and returning to a sound surface today looks like another positive.

She is worth chancing at 11/43.75 or bigger with the market made by the respected Charles Byrnes runner Redwood Queen.