Daryl has a 25/1 26.00 NAP from Goodwood on Saturday

Says Sweet William has been tenderly handled by handicapper

Free bet for customers betting £5 on multis during Goodwood. T&Cs apply.

No. 7 (2) Sweet William (Ire) SBK 9/4 EXC 3.6 Trainer: John & Thady Gosden

Jockey: Robert Havlin

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: 95

A typical race which I can predict many will overthink and try and take on the best horse in the race in Sweet William - currently 5/23.50 on the Betfair Sportsbook. There is no reason to abandon him after a career-best effort when winning for us at Newbury when taking arguably the best-staying handicap of the season.

It's unwise to think there is not more to come, and interestingly, the stick I suspect many will use to try bash him with will be the ground conditions.

However, the going was changed to good-to-soft immediately after his Newbury win (turned to soft within two hours), and he is a half-brother to Hurricane Lane, a heavy ground Group 1 winner and heavy ground Arc third. At the same time, his half-sister is a heavy ground winner also.

He still holds stacks of potential, and if there is a group horse in this race, then it's undoubtedly Sweet William. He can follow up his handicap debut success and get the required pounds to get into the Ebor in a few weeks.



Connections made their mind up quickly after Newbury on the next target (Ebor), which is why we see him out here. He can't go unbacked, but with the rain due to fall on Saturday, it's wise to let the market underestimate him and back him at BSP.

Back Sweet William @ BSP Bet now

No. 4 (11) Post Impressionist (Ire) SBK 9/1 EXC 12 Trainer: William Haggas

Jockey: Tom Marquand

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: 95

I also want to be with Post Impressionist - 9/19.80 on the Betfair Sportsbook - who looks like a strong alternative if Sweet William should come out or underperform.

Similarly, connections are trying to get his rating up to run in the Ebor at York, where he was a dominant winner on his final start last term.

I followed this horse all last season with frustration that connections kept giving him tight tracks like Beverley and Chester, which doesn't suit his big long stride. The Goodwood track must also be considered as sharp enough for him, but it's not to the extreme of those mentioned above - as seen by Quickthorn earlier this week.

Post Impressionist was a big eye-catcher when put in as favourite for the Northumberland Plate on seasonal return, but the market told you he would need the run, and he was caught too far out his ground to make any impression.

However, he was building up a run on the home straight before Tom Marquand gave him a very easy time and eased off once his chance of winning had gone. He finished with running left on that occasion suggesting this mark is well within reach still.

He only had two suitable assignments last year after finishing runner-up to St Leger winner Eldar Eldarov at Newcastle with excuses for many others.

He is progressive, so being higher in the handicap does not worry me. If Sweet William were not in this contest, he would be a confident win selection, particularly tackling soft ground for the first time.

He is by Teofillo out of a Medician mare who relished soft ground and he has untapped potential.

Back him each way at 8/18.80 or bigger.

Back Post Impressionist e/w @ 9/19.80 Bet now

No. 14 (25) Albasheer (Ire) SBK 16/1 EXC 26 Trainer: Archie Watson

Jockey: Luke Morris

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 1lbs

OR: 97

The ground turning heavy is an unknown for many of these, including Albasheer - currently 11/112.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook . Still, he is well handicapped and unexposed, and there has been promise from him on soft ground, including at the Curragh on his latest outing.

Archie Watson's five-year-old was well supported over in Ireland on his latest start, but Colin Keane made some poor decisions when the race was looking to be set up for him. The field went too hard, and he moved from the rear of the field far too early and ended up on the wrong side of the track and hit the front too soon.

Albasheer hangs right, so giving him daylight that early was never going to end well, but he did a remarkable amount of running to get to the front and sliced through the field like a well-treated runner.

That effort came over six and a half furlongs, and today's sharper six should prove right up his street. He is in what I hope is a good draw in stall 25, and he should have horses on his right-hand side, which can help keep him straight.

He has some of the strongest form in this race, and as well as the Curragh run, he was a good sixth in the Group 1 Dewhurst as a three-year-old on soft ground.

There's surely a big pot in this talented horse after just four starts over six furlongs. Confidence has diminished during the week with the weather, but he is worth keeping onside back him no shorter than 10/111.00, but ideally, take BSP.

Albasheer was well backed before drifting at the Curragh, and I suspect with further rain due, he will do the same here.

Back Albasheer to win @ BSP Bet now

No. 2 (5) Redarna SBK 10/1 EXC 9.2 Trainer: Dianne Sayer

Jockey: Tom Eaves

Age: 9

Weight: 9st 11lbs

OR: 89

An open race might pay to side with nine-year-old Redarna - 16/117.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook -, who gave the firm impression that a return to form was inbound at Ayr last time behind the progressive Sparks Fly.

That was his second outing of the season, but Dianne Sayer's runner returns to the scene of his Thirsk Hunt Cup victory last April (Pisanello 3rd) and is a couple of pounds lower in the weights and is contesting a Class 3 contest.

He had an impossible task in the Buckingham Palace on seasonal return, but he has a good record second and third time out after a break and is handicapped to have a say here.

The interesting angle with him is the return of the cheek-pieces which were left off last time. He scored for the first time cheek-pieces back in 2019, won when they were reapplied on his second outing of the season at Hamilton in 2020 and went within two lengths of scoring when reapplied on his third start of the season in 2021.

He looks like a good betting proposition with a good record on soft/heavy ground, with the results reading better than the form figures of 8411833. If there is another day in Redarna, then today could be the day from a good draw in stall five.

Back Redarna e/w @ 16/117.00 Bet now

Watch our Saturday racing preview here...

No. 10 (7) Dashing Roger SBK 10/1 EXC 13.5 Trainer: William Stone

Jockey: Connor Planas

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: 85

Dashing Roger - 25/126.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - looks a very fair price from a good draw in stall seven, and with the rain arriving Saturday morning, he should have conditions to put his best foot forward.

Last time, he had little chance in the Group 2 Summer Mile at Ascot when well beaten by Master Of The Seas at odds of 66/167.00, but it's worth just putting a line through that effort.

He is better judged when dropping a big hint that he is about to return to form at Chester when a narrow third behind subsequent Recar Zetland Gold Cup runner-up and Ascot scorer City Streak who is now eight pounds higher in the handicap. From that race, the fourth, sixth and eighth have all come out and won, and that distance of 1m2f (his third attempt 0-3) stretched his stamina.

That was Dashing Roger's second start of the season, having had little chance to get involved in the action on return at Leicester when held up off a steady pace (usually ridden prominently).

He cut little mustard last season when too high in the handicap, rated 104 and stuck between a rock and a hard place, and, admittedly, you have to go back to 2021 to find his most progressive season.

Still, he has dropped from 104 down to 85, and his jockey now claims a further five off his back, meaning he is effectively running off his lowest rating since 2020 (80).

Dashing Roger never gave the impression once last season he was ready to return to form, so it's wise to be positive about his Chester run two starts back.

He drops in grade into a Class 3 for just the third time since May 2021, with a record of 31421 since 2020.

He is sure to be suited by any rain that falls with RPRs on soft/heavy ground that reads 75, 82, 96, 101, 104, 101, 80, 70, and his latest Chester run a step back in the right direction of 91.

He is yet to run at this Goodwood venue, but this track should suit him and his prominent racing style. He has won over 7f and 1m and had shown speed for six in the past, so this easy 1m should prove right up his street.

He makes plenty of appeal at anything bigger than 11/112.00 for an each-way bet. It's rare for trainer William Stone to have a runner at this venue - he has only had four and none in the last five years. He has a well-handicapped horse on his hands, and today is the day to be on him.